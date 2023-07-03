Travel research sheds light on unexpected trends in the future of work

Last week, HSBC officially confirmed that it planned on moving out of its iconic Canary Wharf skyscraper.

The key reason behind the move? Despite the financial sector’s continued and ardent insistence that remote working is but a blip in the ocean of professional history, the majority of HSBC’s staff are hybrid, meaning that big expensive building is a bit redundant.

HSBC is just one employer of the 120,000 office workers in Canary Wharf, a 128-acre estate in London’s eastern Docklands area that is jointly owned by Canadian asset management firm Brookfield and the Qatar Investment Authority.

However, despite all of the bravado and impressive glass-fronted buildings of the city within the city, those who spend time in the area on any given weekday will attest to how eerily quiet Canary Wharf has been since the dawn of COVID-19 and remote working.

This of course chimed with the Government’s own data, which states that 44% of the UK’s professionals now either work entirely remotely, or for at least a significant portion of the working week.

Exploring travel data

A wealth of data exists on the divisive rise of remote working, however much of it seems so largely biased based on what side of the remote debate you fall on. Given this, one of perhaps the purest data sources we can look at is travel data. Who is actually heading into the office, and when?

Let’s first turn to Transport for London data, which shows some interesting trends. Firstly, commuting volumes remain at about half their pre-pandemic levels on Mondays and Fridays, against about 70 per cent on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

So, yes indeed there is a significant drop off in those travelling into offices. However, it seems that predictably, these huge attendance drops are centred around the days immediately preceding the weekend, and following it.

Also, this new pattern correlates perfectly with the pandemic. TfL’s Transport Statistics Great Britain report shows that behaviour seemingly definitively changed when staff were allowed to return to the office after the UK’s lockdowns.

Outside of the London lens

Whilst London is a strong indicator of business change and development, there is a vast difference between the capital and the rest of the country. For one thing, whilst the majority of those within the city commute via public transport, outside of the city the most common form of commuting is by car.

In fact, according to Statista data, public transport accounts for 24% of commuting journeys within the UK as a whole (in London this number is closer to 77%), whilst 64% commute by car.

Many may assume that in areas outside of London and other major metropolitan cities, where the vast majority of workers live within half an hour from their workplaces, professionals are more likely to be going into work more regularly.

This, however, isn’t the case. According to Science Direct’s research, the downturn in road commuting across the nation follows a very similar pattern to those of commuters into London. On Fridays and Mondays, major roads around the UK can be up to half as busy as in previous years, and around 30% as busy on midweek days.

Unexpected eco-boost

The data also highlighted an unexpected consequence of changes in working structures – a massive uptake in more environmentally friendly modes of transport. It seems that a significant portion of those who historically commute via car, are now taking the opportunity to commute via bike.

Research by Evelo electric bikes discovered that the rise in affordable electric bicycles has changed the habits of many previous car commuters. ‘A commute of 10 miles or more would be challenging for some on a traditional bike, but could take only 30 minutes on an electric bike, which is an excellent alternative,’ the research states.