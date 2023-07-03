L&D is the key to bolstering your employee offering without spending anything

Staff retention levels are at an all-time low, whilst economic pressures are weighing down on businesses, making them reassess where their money is going, and the cost-of-living crisis is having a strain on employees, forcing many workers to ask for pay increases. Arguably, it’s a difficult time for firms, who must strike a balance between saving money and financially supporting their staff.

Nintendo recently increased the salary of its employees by 10%. Some commentators expressed criticism towards the move, saying it would impact company profit and dividends going to stakeholders. For most businesses, this move would be impossible at this point in history. But the Japanese game company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has emphasised the value of increasing employee pay.

I believe the most important factor in maintaining our high level of competitiveness is to value the employees that have created various popular products and built our brand,” said Furukawa of the pay increase.

“Currently, we are experiencing unprecedented levels of global inflation, and in Japan, we understand that people are facing increasing financial pressure in their daily lives. For this reason, to deal with long-term and continuing changes in the environment, Nintendo increased the base salary for all employees in Japan by 10%, separate from the annual wage increase.

“In addition, to strengthen our competitiveness in the job market and increase the overall capabilities of the company over the medium and long term, we also increased the starting salary for new graduate hires in Japan by approximately 10%.”

Wage increases or recruiting costs?

Clearly, staff pay increases can have an immense positive long-term impact on a company’s success. Most importantly, a healthy salary offering attracts talent and increases retention, at a time when firms need it the most. This is particularly important when compared to the cost of recruiting new talent, if your pay offering isn’t good enough and your staff decide to leave.

According to research from Gallup, replacing an employee can cost up to twice their annual salary in recruitment costs. With the job market continuing to be candidate-led, many employers won’t be able to afford the recruiting costs if a team member leaves. With these costs being so high, and the economic situation posing strain, it might be more cost effective for employers to increase wages rather than risk spending recruiting costs.

Yet, despite healthy pay packets being an attractive offering to workers in the context of economic pressure, this isn’t the only thing that makes a company appealing to talented candidates. More than ever, workers are prioritising a culture that aligns with their values, perks and opportunities to progress their skillset over salary.

As a result, employers can look to bolster their offering through these less costly avenues to remain attractive to potential candidates. Yet, research from PwC found that there is a disparity when it comes to workers wanting to learn new skills and employers enabling them to do this, with many companies not offering opportunities for learning and development.

In a recent HR Grapevine webinar about the impact of company culture on business turnover, Katy Sawyer, CPO at OneBright explained the importance of learning and development opportunities in retention. She said: “It would be a mistake not to realise that, in this climate, money is a driver for people. That being said, people also want to have wider opportunities such as flexible work. Some of these will be able to balance out some of those monetary drivers when attracting talent.

“You can’t always win, but if you really drive home the idea of people enjoying their work, feeling heard and feeling like they have purpose when they come to work, that’s monetary value in itself. You can give people currency on their CV. If people really want to get somewhere, then give them that opportunity. I guarantee you that in time people stick around because they know they’re getting the experience and insights that they wouldn’t necessarily get from somewhere else.”

In sum, replacing an employee can cost you a hefty amount, which is why many firms do everything they can to hold onto talented workers. This, however, can often include increasing the salary of your staff – something that not many companies can afford to do despite growing demand from employees. As a result, there are alternative ways to attracting talent, such as offering flexibility and skills development opportunities. This way, firms can ensure staff are happy, without needing to fork out loads.