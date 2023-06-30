Impartiality is the only way managers can deal with toxic workers

As a manager, it’s your job to cultivate a healthy atmosphere for your team and protect them from toxicity.

So, it can be difficult to know if you should approach a team member that’s showing some toxic characteristics. This can feel intimidating, and if you’re a more introverted leader, it can feel downright uncomfortable.

But as a leader, it’s your responsibility to weed out bad eggs and protect the company and culture you’ve worked hard to foster. So, even though it might be a difficult thing to navigate, and you might be tempted to turn a blind eye, addressing bad behaviour is necessary – even if it’s not overt.

You can’t always see toxic employees from a mile away. You’ve hired people you feel would be a good fit for the business, so there’s no reason why it would be obvious that someone could damage the health of your team. Toxic behaviour can manifest as insensitivity, overconfidence, blaming colleagues for mistakes, creating a difficult work environment for colleagues or managers, or in more obvious cases, bullying and harassment.

This type of behaviour might not be obvious to managers straight away, especially because it can come from well-liked or charismatic employees, making it that much more important for leaders to not have ‘favourites’ in a team, and to remain impartial, so they can see this behaviour more objectively. Looking out for signs of workers who gossip, humiliate and discourage colleagues or clients is a good place to start.

According to Indeed, when dealing with a toxic worker, it’s crucial for a manager to not take their behaviour personally – so don’t start wondering if your management skills brought out these qualities in them. The likelihood is that this isn’t the first workplace they’ve exhibited these traits in. Despite this, approaching the situation with compassion and trying to understand what’s going on without judgement is a good place to start.

Documenting toxic behaviour, giving honest feedback, explaining the consequences of their actions and assigning independent tasks are all considered ways of dealing with a toxic worker. But above all, staying calm and objective is the most important thing. This includes not getting angry or upset even if their actions have impacted you personally, and so requires managers to tread the ever-difficult path of being emotionally compassionate, without being too emotionally invested. That's the sign of a truly democratic leader.