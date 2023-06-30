Deloitte survey suggests wellbeing initiatives aren't working - where do we go from here?

A report from Deloitte indicates that wellbeing in workers has worsened or remained stagnant in recent years. Interestingly, this contrasts with the opinion of C-suite executives who believe the wellbeing of their employees has improved.

The survey encompassed responses from 1050 managers and 1050 employees across the US, UK, Canada and Australia. The survey revealed that 58% of respondents rated their mental health as good or excellent, 63% said the same for their physical wellbeing, 35% reported positive financial wellbeing and 45% said they felt socially well. These results revealed that wellbeing hasn’t improved from previous years, with workers particularly emphasising that their financial wellbeing was under strain.

The survey showed that many workers continue to frequently experience ‘negative emotions’, including exhaustion (over 50%), stress (49%), feeling overwhelmed (43%), and loneliness (33%), with a third of respondents saying they feel their managers don’t prioritise their wellbeing.

The results of this survey illustrate a few things. It suggests that wellbeing efforts aren’t making a signficant change in the health and happiness of workers across the world. It also shows that there is a notable disconnect between executives and the rest of the workforce in a company.

Are wellbeing initiatives working?

The pandemic caused some significant shifts in what employees want from work, many workers saying they now prioritise things such as culture, flexibility and perks over their pay packet. Workers started to prioritise their own wellbeing, and in the light of the Great Resignation and increasing skills gaps, this forced employers to pay attention to improving their offering and wellbeing initiatives.

According to a study from 2022, it was found that within the UK’s top companies, 98% now have initiatives to raise awareness on poor mental health, 67% involve their staff in the development of wellbeing strategy, and 83% use wellbeing apps to help their employees. Clearly, wellbeing is on the minds of managers and HR practitioners across the country, so why is worker wellbeing remaining the same?

Potentially, it’s too soon to be able to accurately measure the improvement of overall health and happiness since these initiatives were produced. But it’s more likely that external pressures, especially from the cost-of-living crisis, are taking a toll on the personal lives of employees. This is potentially reinforced by the fact that executive-level workers are under the impression the wellbeing of their workforce is improving, perhaps because their financial wellbeing hasn’t been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

Economic strain may also be forcing employers to reduce their wellbeing offering. Up to 75% of businesses said they would slash their wellbeing initiatives after the pandemic. With employers having to make difficult decisions on where they spend their money, it’s no surprise that once attractive elements of the business, such as ESG and mental health initiatives, are being scrapped so firms can stay afloat.

The report’s authors suggest that clarity and transparency around wellbeing goals are a part of the route to success. They say: “This points to a pressing need for leaders to be more forthcoming about the goals they’ve set for workforce well-being. Reporting well-being metrics will help, as will communicating with employees via social platforms, through internal channels, or in meetings and forums. Closing this awareness gap could have a notable impact on the talent pipeline, since 87% of executives agree potential employees would be more likely to take a job with a company if its leaders have made public commitments around workforce well-being.

“It’s also important for leaders to recognize that greater clarity around these commitments should go hand in hand with increased transparency about their own well-being. Eighty-four percent of the C-suite agree that employees are more likely to be healthy if their executives are healthy, and 72% say they “always” or “often” share information about their own well-being with their employees. However, just 16% of workers say they see this level of transparency from their leaders.”