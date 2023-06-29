Workers are quitting jobs because the reality didn't match their expectations

With any job description, transparency is key.

While recruiters need to be clear on what's being offered, they also need to use their writing skills to entice the right candidates, and hopefully make the hire of their dreams. However, there's been a rise in employees quitting because they don't feel the job matched up to what they were promised, whether that's the work environment, the role itself, the hours or the location...

New research from pre-hire assessment specialists ThriveMap reveals 55% of UK employees surveyed quit a job because it didn’t meet their expectations. And it's a number that's on the rise. In the same survey back in 2019, the figure was 48%, indicating that the lack of balance between job descriptions and reality is widening.

The top culprit when it came to not matching up to expectations was job responsibilities, followed by work environment, hours, salary and location.

It might be a surprise not to see salary higher up the list, but, in fact, salary is one thing that companies can easily be clear on - it's agreed before work is begun. The issue is more about whether the salary matches the level of work or seniority that is then demanded once someone is in a role.

More than half of the respondents expressed that they believed a recruiter had intentionally misrepresented the job to them, creating yet another significant expectation gap. The survey reveals that this issue extends beyond employers, as recruiters also play a role in contributing to the problem. Among the respondents, 52% stated that recruiters had deliberately mis-sold them a job.

Chris Platts, CEO of ThriveMap, warned that in the race for talent, some companies were 'over-promising and under-delivering', adding: "Instead of solving their recruitment problems, this is making the situation worse as candidates are not prepared to put up with this lack of clarity. Both need to take a more honest approach and consider how they can adapt their approach to reduce the expectations gap.”

It's a demanding world in recruitment right now, and ThriveMap argues that 'with a shortage of candidates, recruiters and employers may resort to tactics that are not entirely honest in order to attract applicants and fill vacant positions'. That can be anything from exaggerating the benefits of a role, downplaying its challenges, or providing unrealistic expectations about the job.

Chris Platts adds: “Transparency starts by understanding what tasks people do on a daily basis and what challenges they face in the job. Conducting a job analysis survey of existing employees is the best way to do this. All too often job adverts sugar coat reality, recruiters are too scared of losing candidates by speaking openly and honestly about why some people leave or don’t like the job. Yet losing a candidate is less costly in the long run than recruiting someone, training them only for them to leave in the first few weeks.”

Dominic Joyce, Head of Talent Acquisition at Travelex, adds a warning that job adds are often a re-purposing exercise, instead of being bespoke. "A number of companies unfortunately don't take the time to sit and dissect a job description. They're regurgitated and recycled from many years ago and are often just copied, pasted and posted onto job boards and socials. Recruiters first and foremost need to consult, challenge and educate hiring managers on the requirements and quality of their adverts to ensure job applications are given correct information and transparency about their potential role."

Is the answer also about employees managing their expectations? About them asking the right questions and being sure that the job description is what they want to do? For example, negotiating salary or location before accepting a role (and being prepared to turn it down if those demands can't or won't be met).

After all, expectations are subjective, and the only way to be clearly transparent is to have clear, formal conversations, ask for offers and clarity in writing, and check in if things aren't going as expected.

Dominic Joyce says: "During interviews I'd argue that it's always competency or situational questions that lead the interview. Very rarely would hiring manager and candidate sit and discuss the role and its requirements to ensure there is clarity on the role duties and expectations. Managers also need to define the role they'll play in the function and what a typical day would look like in this post. Even discussing a day that runs smoothly, and one that's atypical to provide better insights and helping the candidate make an informed decision. Job descriptions are the introduction to a job vacancy and the beginning of a recruitment process/journey and it's not until a contract of employment is presented are they ever seen again."