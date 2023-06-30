You might also like

Moving from corporate to academia posed exciting challenges and a chance to see HR working in one of the most esteemed Universities in the world for Markos Koumaditis, CHRO of Oxford University.

Among the dreaming spires and tourist groups, Oxford University is a business – one which counts a wide international swathe of clients with high expectations. And with those expectations come demands on the staff and HR policies, too. Add in the workings of academia as an industry at a place of work believed to be founded as long ago as 1096 and you’ve got a recipe for a very interesting job. But what of the future for this world-renowned institution? CHRO Markos Koumaditis tells HR Grapevine about his role and plans for the University's HR goals.

How did you come to a career in HR?

It wasn't planned - I studied history and aimed to be an academic. However, I was very interested in social history, and naturally drawn to roles that were collaborative and people-focused, where I could use empathy and life experiences to create positive effects. HR’s certainly not for everyone, but I am very comfortable in this space.

You’ve been at Oxford University for about nine months, how’s your time been so far?

In a nutshell, wonderfully surprising! Oxford is different from most universities because of the collegiate system and its devolved structure. This can actually be a great experience; devolved structures might be seen as a barrier, but I think it can be really rewarding to navigate. A word I use all the time is ‘collaboration’, as a lot of what I do is about bringing people together to have conversations that resolve things – it’s never about simply telling others what to do.

Previously you were HRD at the House of Commons, how was that experience and how does it compare to other places you've worked?