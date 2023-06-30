You might also like

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Among the dreaming spires and tourist groups, Oxford University is a business – one which counts a wide international swathe of clients with high expectations. And with those expectations come demands on the staff and HR policies, too...

Interview by Jenny Holliday

Moving from corporate to academia posed exciting challenges and a chance to see HR working in one of the most esteemed Universities in the world for Markos Koumaditis, CHRO of Oxford University.

Among the dreaming spires and tourist groups, Oxford University is a business – one which counts a wide international swathe of clients with high expectations. And with those expectations come demands on the staff and HR policies, too. Add in the workings of academia as an industry at a place of work believed to be founded as long ago as 1096 and you’ve got a recipe for a very interesting job. But what of the future for this world-renowned institution? CHRO Markos Koumaditis tells HR Grapevine about his role and plans for the University's HR goals.

How did you come to a career in HR?

It wasn't planned - I studied history and aimed to be an academic. However, I was very interested in social history, and naturally drawn to roles that were collaborative and people-focused, where I could use empathy and life experiences to create positive effects. HR’s certainly not for everyone, but I am very comfortable in this space.

You’ve been at Oxford University for about nine months, how’s your time been so far?

In a nutshell, wonderfully surprising! Oxford is different from most universities because of the collegiate system and its devolved structure. This can actually be a great experience; devolved structures might be seen as a barrier, but I think it can be really rewarding to navigate. A word I use all the time is ‘collaboration’, as a lot of what I do is about bringing people together to have conversations that resolve things – it’s never about simply telling others what to do.

Previously you were HRD at the House of Commons, how was that experience and how does it compare to other places you've worked?

It was such a privilege to work there, and I am so lucky to have had that experience. It was a wonderful place to work, and more diverse than people think. The great variety of professions within that space was certainly unexpected. Compared to my previous roles, I learned to be extremely resilient and diplomatic at all times. I felt a sense of pride that my work contributed to the bigger picture that mattered to so many people.

Your career is a marathon, not a sprint — be careful not to burn out and take risks to feel fulfilled. We’re all learning all the time

Was it challenging, coming into such an historic environment as Oxford and looking to potentially update historic processes?

To an extent, but coming from another historical environment I could appreciate how history and tradition has determined and influenced the shaping of our governance structures. There are certainly areas that we need to address but, on the other hand, I want to work together with the wider community to ensure that we are changing together. It doesn't matter where you are, we are all part of Oxford University, and when things happen, they affect all of us.

What are the key differences between the more corporate HR world and the world of academia?

Largely, culture and pace of delivery. Not all universities are the same but, in general, decisions are taking longer to make, consult, implement and review. At the same time, universities are humane organisations and people tend to stay longer than the corporate sector which provides a different set of challenges for respective HR teams. The challenges of inclusion and wellbeing are universal, though.

How has your own journey in academia informed how you view HR?

My well-balanced understanding of the experience of academic and professional services in a university setting gives me credibility and allows me to develop positive relationships. Beyond higher education, my transferable research skills, focus on data and qualitative evidence as well as an insight on the different layers of people behaviours has served me well in approaching challenges and opportunities within HR.

Mental health and wellbeing are so important to HR, what’s your view on how to keep people healthy and happy?

It’s certainly a challenge and a journey, especially coming out of Covid, which has been the largest cultural challenge we have faced in the workplace. We have a wellbeing strategy in place, and we are determined to support our staff as they navigate their day-to-day challenges. In my view, the employee experience is the key to wellbeing – create an environment which allows staff to feel supported, listened to and valued.

HR has the most complex, diverse, and challenging set of corporate responsibilities and yet is often the most criticised and underinvested

Similarly, the university plays host to a huge range of demographics. Inclusion is so important, so how do you approach it?

We have recently been awarded Silver by Athena Swan which is an amazing achievement for the University towards the advancement of gender equality, and one that we worked extremely hard for. There is a lot we do for inclusion, and we are so proud of that, but there is still so much we need to achieve too. Progress on our inclusion is inextricably linked with how we help people to develop their careers. We have introduced several tools such as community practice where people can learn from each other and bring people together, connecting them to the wider University.

What do you think is the most challenging part of your role?

HR has the most complex, diverse, and challenging set of corporate responsibilities and yet is often the most criticised and underinvested. My response to that is to challenge the people professionals to focus on standards and professionalism and occupy their organisational space with confidence, as the culture shapers and workforce builders.

You took part in the Stonewall Leadership programme, can you tell us about this?

That was almost 10 years ago and I found it to be a high-level leadership course which helped LGBTQ+ leaders to articulate their personal narrative which, at the time, was hidden. Bringing your authentic self to the workplace without filtering and hiding your values and life experiences was revelatory at the time and helped me grow as a person and a leader.

Looking for more Cultivating compassionate leaders within your business
What are the things in your career that you’re most proud of?

I was not meant to have the career I’ve had and for that I am grateful. I was the first in my family to go to university and no one from my working-class background would have predicted that I would have such a diverse and exciting life journey. I am proud that I took the risk to transition from academia to industry and that I mentored a few talented people along the way to find their path.

If you were to offer one piece of advice for HR leaders looking to shake up their careers, what would it be?

Your career is a marathon, not a sprint — be careful not to burn out and take risks to feel fulfilled. We’re all learning all the time.

 
 

