Cultivating compassionate leaders within your business

In a recently-published Workplace Training Report from Corndel, 30% of HR leaders reported that their greatest skills gap was empathetic leadership. And this is at a time when empathy in the workplace is needed more than ever.

In this thought leadership piece, James Kelly, CEO and co-founder at Corndel, explains why empathetic managers are valuable assets, who retain talent and foster strong teams based on openness and trust....

The UK workforce has had to endure a lot since 2020. First lockdowns, furlough schemes and remote working caused stress and uncertainty for many. Now, in a post pandemic world, a cost of living crisis has engulfed the country leaving us battling one of the highest inflation rates in Europe. Energy costs have rocketed and the price of basic groceries is increasing on almost a weekly basis, which is leaving salaries stretched thinner than ever. It’s no wonder that 16% of HR leaders we surveyed see more staff on the verge of burnout than ever before.

Now is the time for organisations to show compassion because life is extremely hard. Traditional management styles incorporating high levels of control, command and hierarchy will only perpetuate burnout and exacerbate staff turnover, which would be disastrous given the current candidate shortages that we’ve seen since over the past couple of years. More than anything else, in 2023, employees need leaders and managers they can turn to for support.

Our report revealed that 41% of employees don’t think their current line manager has the right leadership skills to support them in their role. This is worrying, but not a complete surprise considering that over two-thirds of UK managers see themselves as ‘accidental managers’ who found themselves promoted when they weren’t ready or equipped - with many never receiving any management training. This rise in accidental managers has been fuelled by the record number of vacancies and candidate shortages in the market.

Many of today’s managers have been put in position based on their time in their previous role based on previous performance, with no consideration of their capacity for human skills. Some individuals are inherently more empathetic than others and will have a natural advantage in a management role. Critically, empathy is a skill that can be learned; it just takes a willingness to do so.

Some environments will be more receptive to cultivating empathetic leaders than others and any changes to an organisation’s culture won’t be an overnight process. It also requires buy-in from all parties: leaders will need to work on enhancing their human skills and their teams will have to start viewing managers as people they can trust with their problems. A culture change towards empathetic management starts with signalling the value of empathy in the workplace.

A powerful first step is to make a commitment to training. This act will illustrate empathy in itself along with being the mechanism for equipping managers with a new range of human skills such as active listening.

Managing teams effectively in flexible, hybrid and remote working environments is an area that needs to be addressed by many businesses. Whilst these post-pandemic team structures offer fantastic benefits to employees, they do create an added challenge for today’s managers. For instance traditional signals of problems, like body language, are harder to pick up on a Microsoft Teams call. A true empathetic culture helps here too, since managers hear the meaning behind their colleagues’ words and are able to pick up the values that are being expressed. A nurturing environment, where staff feel valued and understood, will also encourage staff to be open and honest.

Empathetic leadership is a core competency that is expected of modern managers, just like traditional management skills such as good communication and being organised. Managers with strong human skills can build an open culture that nurtures trust. The effect of this is a strong and loyal team who can work effectively together to reach a common goal.

In the current difficult UK climate, empathetic management has an even greater worth, cultivating long-term relationships that improve staff retention. When managers are able to anticipate employee problems through compassion and investing time in their staff, productivity will improve since fewer staff are affected by stress and other mental health issues. Staff may even extol the virtues of your organisation - which is the ultimate way to attract new talent in a very difficult recruiting environment.