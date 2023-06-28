Productivity is ambiguous, but this is how you can measure it

The word ‘productivity’ has been thrown about a lot recently, especially since employers are increasingly mandating their workforce return to the office. Many of these bosses are citing a lack of productivity as the main reason for their mandate.

Citigroup, the financial services company, recently warned its workforce that performance ratings or their pay could be impacted if they don’t return to the office. While software company Salesforce announced they would be donating £8 to a charity chosen by their staff upon their return to the office.

Whether it's through incentivisation or threats, some employers are willing to do whatever it takes to get their staff working in-person again, and all in the name of productivity. But what does ‘productivity’ even mean? And with it being a somewhat abstract concept, how can employers fairly measure it?

Working hard, or hardly working

From some employers' perspective, productivity means profit. With companies switching to remote work, bosses could no longer keep an eye on what their employees were doing, making them feel as though they couldn’t accurately moderate and measure the productivity of their workforce.

This piece isn’t attempting to decipher whether at-home work is as productive as in-person work but is rather highlighting the ambiguity around how we measure it, which was brought to light by the pandemic and this shift.

Productivity is abstract ultimately because it’s subjective and can change based on a person’s job role, ability and the company they operate in. Importantly, productivity is not completely dependent on individual effort but can be influenced by external factors such as company culture, the dynamics in a team, and resources available.

What makes the idea of productivity even more ambiguous is the fact that many aspects of it – such as ideas generation, problem-solving, and research – are difficult to quantify. While the quality of a worker’s output might not be easily measured against conventional productivity standards. For example, an employee can reach their targets of producing 50 clients a month, but these sales might not be of the best quality if clients aren't big names.

KPIs, but make them less rigid

Because measuring productivity is so complex, it’s important for employers to find a balance between objective measurements and qualitative assessments to encompass both hard, metric outputs and soft, idea-oriented tasks.

Productivity can’t be measured by only quantitative metrics, so it must be assessed with a holistic approach. As a HR practitioner, you can encourage managers to establish clear and measurable goals, implement Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and have regular check-ins with their team. Although this may seem obvious, it’s crucial to know that to accurately determine the productivity level of a workforce, companies need to go beyond metrics.

For example, an employee could spend a day researching for an important client meeting they have coming up. Although this won’t manifest in a meaningful output or KPI, it still adds value to the business and is valuable time spent. In this sense, productivity isn’t measured in rigid outcomes. Rather, it’s assessed through understanding the value certain actions add to the organisation.

As the world shifted towards remote work, it became harder for employers to measure workers against these less rigid measures. Suddenly, there was no way of knowing if a worker was spending the whole day researching and coming up with ideas or catching up on their favourite TV show. With fewer ways of measuring those ‘softer’ tasks, such as creativity and problem-solving, companies may have emphasised more rigid measurements.

In an article for Forbes, Michael Held, the CEO and founder of wellbeing company LifeSpeak explains that empathy and understanding the burdens your workforce experience outside of work are key in approaching productivity measurement. He says: “I always think of empathy as creating a contract. The world has changed to the point where employees don’t necessarily feel like they owe anything to their jobs, and employers don’t necessarily feel like they owe anything to their employees. By taking time to create a relationship that allows employees to feel seen, employers are fulfilling that contract and helping employees engage in their work.

“Declining employee productivity has the potential to cost employers millions, but it’s important to remember that such declines are rarely the result of employees shirking their duties. Most employees are giving their best, but increasing burdens within and beyond the workplace may make that difficult for some. Addressing those additional burdens may be key to boosting productivity in the office.”