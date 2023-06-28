HSBC's move to smaller HQ highlights power of hybrid working

HSBC has decided to leave its longstanding headquarters in London's Canary Wharf in favour of a move to a much smaller office in the centre of the city.

Europe's largest bank told staff its preferred option was to move to the redeveloped former offices of telecoms giant BT, a premises which is approximately half the size of its current HQ.

The company told employees the new premises “offers a modern office environment in the City, well-connected to major transport links and amenities. The building is being designed to promote wellbeing and constructed to best-in-class sustainability standards, using predominantly repurposed materials.”

The bank plans to move in late 2026, the memo said. Bosses had announced in 2021 that the company intended to reduce its office space around the world by nearly 40% as a cost-cutting measure, as well as in response to increased hybrid working.

The news has reignited the conversation around the future of remote work, and could be a sign of things to come for other big businesses.

Does hybrid & remote working cause trust issues?

Remote work in theory facilitates greater flexibility and promotes healthy working habits – but is it actually leading to distrust between managers and workers? Increasingly, businesses are relying on surveillance tools to monitor employee activity whilst operating with a remote workforce.

Bernat Farrero, CEO and co-founder of Factorial believes an office-based approach can eliminate the need for surveillance tools and instead create a workplace founded on communication, transparency and trust.

Bernat said: “While the idea of moving towards remote work developed out of necessity, and then later an appreciation for the additional flexibility that working from home allows – the rise of surveillance tools across industries indicates that a lack of trust between employers and employees, and a desire to control how this flexibility is used.”

He added: “For me, nothing quite substitutes the real touch point of being in the office. Unless a company is designed from scratch to operate virtually, it makes sense for most people to be together on most days of the week.

“Businesses that rely on Zoom calls and Outlook invites to run their business are missing out on the randomness and creativity created in a joint work environment. Technology should be used to speed up processes and eradicate menial tasks, to make room for the most meaningful, collaborative and creative projects. If you’re all in the office together, there’s no need to closely monitor employees and how they split out their working day.”

Hybrid a ‘viable option’ if done properly

Lisa MacLaren, Senior Vice President - Client Services, Cielo, said: “The formalisation of hybrid and remote working post-COVID, especially in larger corporate firms, is a differentiator for employees who have become accustomed to more flexibility and for those considering career moves.

“If organisations implement remote working effectively, it will become a viable option over the long term, allowing for increased flexibility and potential cost-savings on smaller, more collaborative and well-being-focussed office space, as we’ve seen with the HSBC decision. Companies should therefore invest time, technology, and resources to adapt to the opportunities and challenges that arise from remote and hybrid work.”

Some areas impacted by this shift include employee wellbeing, productivity, collaboration and support, said McLaren, who advised the following steps to maintain a strong workforce culture in a hybrid model:

Employee wellbeing:

Leaders need to ensure that remote working doesn't lead to emotional distance. Managers should encourage employees to be open with their struggles and challenges, and be prepared to give a higher level of reassurance, guidance, and support. Teams should continue to connect personally as well as professionally, even if it's in the digital world. Anchor days, when teams nominate a day they will all come to the office each week or month, are a great way to keep teams close. Employees should be encouraged to keep time free in their day for connection, or managers can schedule team meetings, lunches, activities or training to maximise this 'together' time.

Maintaining productivity & collaboration:

Technological and digital communication tools have made it easier for us to do our work from outside the office. Increasing the frequency of digital check-ins can help each team member feel connected, supported, and clear on expectations. Tools like SharePoint, Smartsheets and Google Drive support dynamic and accountable remote working. Maintaining a sense of community through shared interest groups and corporate messages on platforms like Yammer is also beneficial to productivity and wellbeing.

Support:

Everyone starts at a different level of understanding when it comes to implementing new technology & processes. Developing How-To videos can help colleagues learn how to use the technology they need and sign-posting resources to help employees be efficient and effective when remote working is useful. Clear and transparent policies and practices will help employees to feel settled and able to plan their lives, rather than fearing that their employers may request them to increase their office presence.