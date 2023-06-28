AI can make our workforce diverse, if we use it correctly

As a HR practitioner, you might be wondering if you should integrate the use of AI into your recruitment process.

AI is quickly colouring the recruitment space, with candidates using the likes of ChatGPT to write their CV and cover letter, while AI tech providers promise platforms that can increase efficiency, speed and the diversity of a workforce.

It’s become widely accepted that diverse workforces are the key to success, leading to greater levels of innovation and profit. A study from 2019 found that more diverse companies are more likely to outperform their less diverse peers, showing that more than just social and ethical benefits, there is a strong business case for wanting to recruit candidates from diverse backgrounds. With this in mind, can AI aid our journey to recruiting more diversely? Or are there some challenges that need to be ironed out?

Taking bias away

Supporters of AI scream about its potential to alleviate bias from the recruitment process. Whether we like it or not, it’s impossible to take bias out of anything. Even with a heap of ‘unconscious bias training’, this type of bias is ‘unconscious’ because it’s difficult to identify, making it ambiguous.

A machine, on the other hand, has (supposedly) no emotion, personal preference, trauma, or identity – all of the elements that contribute towards unconscious bias. Because of this, many outline the possibility and power of it to take away the bias associated with recruitment by a human.

Performance Management Report 2023 In a world where the rules of engagement have changed, and developing and nurturing your people holds the key to success, building and finding a performance culture seems for many as elusive as it’s ever been. And it’s never been so important. We’ve surveyed over 1,350 HR directors, managers and employees across a range of sectors in the UK and USA to provide us with multiple viewpoints on performance management. Download the report to learn more about our key findings: 2023 – The year of the ‘perfect’ (or not-so-perfect) storm

Now is time to put into practice what we’ve been preaching

The delusion of managers means they’re missing the mark

Employees are worried about job security

The future of workforce needs more support Show more Show less Download Report

Moreover, AI can perform mundane tasks currently done by recruiters and free up time for more people-focused tasks. It’s impossible to say what this really means for recruiters, but hypothetically it can be spent building relationships with candidates and putting in checks and balances into the process.

Dr Lindsey Zuloaga, Chief Data Scientist at HireVue, says AI can make the interview process fairer by giving each interviewee the same set of questions and interview process: “Job interviews are notoriously biased, even when people have the best intentions. The power of AI to increase diversity and make interviews fairer comes primarily from the structure it brings to the process.

“By offering every candidate the same questions, time to answer, and removing idle chit-chat from the beginning stages of interviews.” But some argue that limiting the human-side of interviewing can have the inverse effect and can make a company propagate its existing workforce.

Reinforcing bias

Generative AI, like Chat GPT, has been programmed to scan the internet and give information based on what already exists. Because the internet is vast and has bias in every fiber of it, some worry that integrating this type of technology into the recruitment process could reinforce bias.

Moreover, other kinds of recruitment AI platforms offer services where the tech is capable of scanning applications and being able to identify the most suitable candidates based on previous candidate personality traits, characteristics and skills. Some spectators have said this is discriminatory in its nature and reinforces bias, as it’s likely to maintain the same demographics of people going into certain jobs and industries.

For example, various studies have highlighted the fact that women are more likely to downplay their skillset or experience in job applications – if AI platforms only stick to patterns it recognises from past successful candidates, there’s little opportunity to tackle systemic issues around recruitment.

From a candidate’s perspective

A candidate arduously searching for jobs, and potentially getting nowhere, would be overjoyed at the prospect of a piece of technology shortening their application process and making it more efficient. If recruiters can use AI, why can’t candidates?

This is an important question we will need to ask ourselves as technology becomes more integrated into the recruitment process. Some spectators have highlighted the benefits of ChatGPT in helping candidates with neurodiversity, such as dyslexia, better formulate their application process.

While others warn that candidates using AI to bolster their applications can corrupt the application process, putting some applications at an advantage over others. This could be particularly true when considering economic disparities and tech gaps that arise from this – if some candidates have access to tech and education that enable them to take advantage of AI, those who do not have this privilege are left at a disadvantage.

Ultimately, the integration of AI into the recruitment process in companies is at its infancy, meaning it’s not clear whether this technology will have a greater impact in dismantling bias than propagating it. Either way, this tech is going to have an immense impact on the way we recruit and it’s up to HR practitioners to be vigilant to ensure they’re using the right technology to hire fairly.