Why the gruesome death of an airport worker should raise alarm bells for HR

Health and safety was thrust into the spotlight this week, when news broke of a devastating workplace fatality in the US.

Reports claimed that an airport worker was killed after being "sucked" into the active jet engine of an airplane, clearly raising some serious questions about the employer's practices.

Initial reports claimed the employee had 'unintentionally' stepped in front of the live engine of the Delta Air Lines plane on Friday, resulting in their unfortunate death. However, medical examiners have since ruled the man's death a suicide.

According to the US National Transportation Safety Board, the incident happened in the late evening, when a plane arriving from Los Angeles was taxiing down the runway.

The Ultimate Reskilling Guide 2023 The Ultimate Reskilling Guide provides a comprehensive roadmap for effective workforce reskilling. More than 50% of current jobs will require new skill sets by 2027 and this is heightening the need for employers to have better understanding of the current and transferable skills within their organisation, and to be able to discern which type of training programmes needed and how to deploy them. Training to build and enhance an organisation’s workforce from within can pay off. However, it takes a well-planned approach to get there and full sight of the outcomes you must achieve before you can implement the training solutions that successfully provide the skills needed to meet your long-term strategy. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can proactively adapt to the changing job market, ensuring that your workforce possesses the necessary skills to thrive in the future. You will learn: Why reskilling is a viable alternative to more hiring

Factors that make reskilling essential for success

Core reskilling actions and how to create a winning strategy

A seven-step guide to reskilling your workforce

Real-world reskilling success stories Show more Show less Download Guide

Unifi Aviation, the worker’s employer and the body that provides ground handling operations for Delta, released a statement saying the employee’s death was “unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies".

Despite the revelations that this incident was a predetermined act by the employee, this isn't the first time such an event has occured recently. Late last year, an airport worker in Alabama was also sucked into a jet engine despite being warned about the dangers of going near it. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that the incident could have been avoided if safety procedures were followed.

Even though many employees won’t necessarily have to worry about a disaster like this happening, these events raise the importance of staff paying attention to health and safety measures.

How do you get workers to follow safety rules?

It’s difficult to get staff to fully recognise the importance of safety training and prevention. If you’re still working in an office, even fire safety training can be met with a lack of commitment from staff members. However, there are some techniques HR practitioners can practice developing employee engagement around health and safety.

Of course, some industries, such as construction, health and consumer-facing sectors, require an obvious need for health and safety methods. But these tips can be applied to any industry that requires an awareness around safety.

Ensuring your staff have adequate training is undoubtedly the most important aspect of guaranteeing their wellbeing, training should be up-to-date and cohesive.

Experts say that it’s important for employers to lead by example when it comes to health and safety, as when staff see managers prioritising this, they recognise the importance of compliance. Additionally, rewarding workers when they are compliant and giving warnings when they break the rules reinstates the seriousness of them existing in the first place.

Above all, employers should foster a culture of safety in the workplace, where staff feel confident to provide feedback and report potential hazards, leading to better engagement overall. By implementing these techniques, employers can create a foster safety, increase engagement when it comes to employees caring about procedures, and ultimately create a safer workplace.