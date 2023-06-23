90% of UK workers feel 'unenthused' by work - how can managers change this?

According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2023 Report, nearly 90% of UK workers are unenthused by their job.

The UK rate of employee engagement is at 10 percent, making it one of the lowest engaged countries in Europe, with the US reporting triple the number of engaged workers. But poor worker engagement isn’t unique to the UK, with 13% of employees across Europe feeling engaged – France (7 percent) and Italy (5 percent) reporting the lowest numbers.

As HR practitioners, you play a pivotal role in shaping the employee experience within your organisation. A key aspect of your responsibility lies in equipping managers with the knowledge and tools to improve employee engagement.

Engaged employees are not only more productive but also more loyal and committed. What are some actionable strategies that managers can implement to enhance employee engagement?

Meaningful communication

Effective communication is at the crux of employee engagement. Encourage managers to foster an open and transparent communication culture within their teams. Emphasise the importance of active listening, empathy, and regular feedback sessions.

Managers should create opportunities for two-way communication, ensuring that employees feel heard, valued, and understood. By actively engaging in dialogue, managers can address concerns, share information, and create a sense of belonging among team members.

Promote employee development

Investing in employee development is a powerful driver of engagement. Managers should work closely with their team members to identify their professional goals and aspirations. Encourage managers to provide regular feedback, set challenging but achievable goals, and support employees in acquiring new skills.

Employee development might manifest in L&D or mentorship programmes, which can make a worker feel committed to the business and feel excitement towards their future at the firm, increasing engagement and loyalty.

Foster a positive work culture

Managers have a significant influence on the work culture within their teams. Encourage them to create a positive and inclusive environment where employees feel valued, respected, and recognised. Promote teamwork, collaboration, and celebrate achievements.

Managers can foster a company culture conducive to employee engagement by communicating clearly the company’s values, vision and goals – ensuring their staff feel like they’re in a safe and inclusive environment.

Empower employees with autonomy

Empowering employees to make decisions and have control over their work is crucial for engagement. Encourage managers to delegate tasks, provide autonomy, and trust their team members' capabilities. Creating this space for workers to make their own decisions gives employees a sense of importance while letting them know they’re trusted.

When employees have ownership and autonomy over their work, they feel more motivated, engaged, and accountable for their outcomes. Managers should provide guidance and support while allowing room for creativity and innovation. Empowered employees are more likely to be engaged and invested in their work and the company.

Prioritise work-life balance

Recognise that employees need a healthy work-life balance to perform at their best. Encourage managers to promote flexible work arrangements, ensure reasonable work hours, and discourage presenteeism. Managers should lead by example by respecting boundaries and encouraging employees to take time off when needed.

Recognize the importance of employee well-being and mental health and provide resources and support where necessary. Prioritizing work-life balance fosters a culture of care and demonstrates that the organization values its employees' overall well-being.

L&D and the Power of Change Today’s business landscape is characterised by disruptive change and escalating uncertainty. The nature of work itself has shifted dramatically as organisations strive to integrate new technologies to work faster and smarter. Yet, all too often, the traditional approaches and strategies leaders have used to manage their teams no longer deliver customer value or drive productivity. It can be hard to keep up. But with the right support and strategic direction, L&D can become the catalyst for transformative change within their organisation. L&D leaders can help establish a robust infrastructure that supports a culture of learning, growth and shapes a workforce with the skills needed to continuously adapt, innovate and improve. Download “L&D and the Power of Change,” to explore how and why effective change starts with mindset. You’ll learn: The challenges for knowledge workers today

How to break the iron triangle of time, scope, and budget

The three new guiding principles driving alignment and outcomes Show more Show less Download e-Book

Equip managers with leadership skills

Effective leadership skills are critical for fostering employee engagement. HR practitioners should provide training and development opportunities to enhance managers' leadership capabilities.

These skills include effective communication, conflict resolution, coaching, and team building. Invest in leadership programs that empower managers to motivate, inspire, and support their teams. When managers possess strong leadership skills, they can create a positive work environment that drives engagement and employee satisfaction.

In summary

HR practitioners have a vital role in supporting managers to improve employee engagement. By encouraging meaningful communication, promoting employee development, fostering a positive work culture, empowering employees with autonomy, prioritising work-life balance, and equipping managers with leadership skills, organisations can create a highly engaged workforce. Engaged employees are more committed, productive, and loyal, resulting in improved performance and overall success.