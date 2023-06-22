Is remote work making us more socially anxious?

For many of us, the pandemic was the first time we had worked remotely.

Being a massive adjustment to anyone who hadn’t experienced at-home work, some people craved in-person social interaction and couldn’t wait for the opportunity to get back into the office. While other personalities reported enjoying having extra time in their day, not having to face sweaty commutes, and relishing being in the comfort of their own home.

The pandemic emphasised our differing preferences when it comes to what we want out of a working day. Many employees thrive from work-related social interactions, with people reporting having symptoms of social anxiety – including an awkwardness in conversation, self-consciousness and fear of judgement – upon society opening after lockdown and employers mandating workers go back to the office.

It’s understandable that not being around people can impact one’s ability to communicate effectively, workers feeling distant and isolated from their colleagues while being at home. But with so many workers stating that the option of flexibility is a condition of their job, can remote work really be making us more socially anxious?

Isolation and communication

In the same way people felt isolated over the pandemic, if a company doesn’t offer the opportunity for hybrid work - where workers have access to being in the office some of the week - being at home for most of the day can lead to poor mental health.

66% of people who work from home report feeling lonely frequently. Depending on a worker’s circumstances, they might not have any in-person interactions all day. Employers don’t know what their employees do in their spare time and can’t vet what their workforce does outside of working hours, so it’s up to employers to make sure staff are happy with working at home and encourage them to have healthy practices.

Like employers trust their staff to get on with daily tasks without the need for supervision, they also trust their workforce to take necessary breaks and look after their own personal wellbeing when working remotely. This includes making sure they get out of the house, have a balance between work and rest, and have adequate social interactions if this is something important to them.

Gen Z

Social anxiety is likely to be more prevalent for younger generations who may have only just entered the workforce and might not fully understand how to strike a healthy work-life balance or communicate effectively in the workplace. Entering the working world remotely can bring on anxieties associated with social media, online interactions and appearances.

A recent study found that young people are losing out on social norms associated with working in the office – largely due to not experiencing what experts call ‘osmosis learning’ - gaining skills and understanding ideas from being in a physical space - which is potentially stunting the communication skills of young workers.

In a survey, 61% of Gen Z workers said they found it challenging to make friends while working remotely, and 39% said they found it difficult to network with people in their industry, showing that more than social anxiety and poor communication skills, offering only remote work, without the option of in-person events, can have a negative impact on the career trajectory of some workers.

Not everyone needs in-person communication

In an article from 2021, a Guardian columnist with social anxiety expressed being better with written communication over in-person communication, saying his mental health had improved since working remotely.

The writer expresses: “Attempting to share my ideas in a meeting meant stumbling over my words, panicking, and then blurting out a dumbed-down version of what I was trying to say, in an effort to flee the spotlight – generally followed by something along the lines of “I-dunno-if-this-is-interesting-no-problem-if-not”. I used to keep on my desk a bottle of whiskey given to me by a fellow editor, which she’d relabeled “Liquid Comma Confidence”. (Note to my boss: it was there purely for visual inspiration.)”

“But these days, most of my work-related interaction is through office chat apps. This means I have time to craft my comments before I utter them. Copy-editing often raises intricate queries that I struggled to stammer out in person; now, I can spend a minute writing them down as clearly as possible, making a better case for the changes I’d like to make.”

Clearly, many workers who already have social anxiety symptoms may feel more at ease working from home and might even feel more productive as a result. In this sense, being able to engage with flexible work offers a welcome respite from anxiety associated with working in the office for some workers.

The benefits of flexibility

In sum, the fact that remote work can simultaneously bring on social anxiety for some workers and subside anxiety for others shows the benefits of employers offering flexibility in the model, or the option for hybrid work, where staff have a mixture of both office and at-home work.