A third of employees don't have a dedicated workspace - is this good?

Employers used to be able to walk into their office and see exactly where their staff were working. Even before remote work was prevalent, alternative and quirky spaces for employees to work became a perk offering to attract and retain talent.

Sometimes workers need a change of scenery and to step away from their desks to have the most creative ideas and to be the most productive. Many workers reported being more productive when remote work became prominent, as they didn’t have distractions from fellow colleagues and could spend more time actually working without being roped into meetings or conversations with others.

But recently, large groups of businesses have mandated that workers go back into the office. This has been met largely by dissatisfaction from workers. But a study from Leeds University has revealed that a third of workers don’t have a dedicated workspace when working remotely, with many of these at-home employees working from their bed or multiple locations in their home – what are some of the benefits of working from multiple locations?

A change of scenery

Is having a permanent workstation conducive to better work? Even before the pandemic, businesses were starting to introduce ‘hot desking’ into their office spaces, meaning that staff didn’t have a designated desk and could choose where they wanted to work instead.

Like the remote work debate, employers were unsure if hot desking would lead to decreased levels of productivity, but many companies reported more creativity and increased collaboration. This suggests that working in the same location has the potential to stunt innovation and workers coming up with better ideas.

Despite this, many suggest that a dedicated workspace can lead to having a better work-life balance as working from your bed, or other relaxation spaces, can blur the lines between work and rest, sometimes causing employees to work longer hours and increasing the propensity for mental health issues and burnout.

Flexibility means not using your annual leave

Some people don’t like remote work, with the most common reason being that desk workers tend to get an episode of cabin fever every now and then, or report feeling lonely as they don’t have in-person interactions. To aid this, many at-home workers choose to visit friends and family, sometimes in other cities, so they can spend their evenings with their loved ones whilst being able to work in a fresh environment.

For many employees, they can choose to work from a friend’s house or a different city without needing to request annual leave or use up holiday that could be spent abroad, this can contribute tremendously to staff wellbeing and decrease the likelihood of burnout. Outward distractions from a new environment could be disruptive and impact workflow, but working amongst others can contribute towards idea generation and could even hold workers accountable if they’re prone to procrastination.

Is a dedicated space only for privileged workers?

Many remote workers don’t have the option of having a dedicated workspace, either due to not having the financial means or physical space. Another study which surveyed 2000 workers found that a third of respondents admitted to working from their bed for at least an hour a day.

Over half of these workers said they worked from their beds because their home lacked an adequate home office. This was more of an issue for respondents with shared living spaces, who reported needing more space as they shared it with other members of their household. The research also revealed that the average remote worker has spent about $1700 (£1335) of their own money on their at-home workspace, suggesting that privilege is a factor in workers having comfortable office spaces at home.

To sum up

To sum up, from a first glance, employers might assume that a significant chunk of their workforce performing tasks from the comfort of their own bed is bad for productivity and their staff’s physical health. But there can be multiple reasons, some out of their control, employees are choosing to work from alternative spaces.

This can be down to loneliness when working remotely, a lack of space or finances, or simply the need for a change of scenery. Whatever it may be, employers must trust that their staff are continuing to work effectively with a desire to maintain output wherever they log in to work, whilst continuing to maintain a health work-life balance.