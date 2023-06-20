5 ways to help your staff avoid becoming the 'worker of the future'

Hunched shoulders, strained neck and eyes, bad skin and prone to illness… yes, you’ve probably seen ‘Anna’, the latest AI-generated remote worker of the future.

Anna, created by office supplies company Furniture at Work, has been widely ridiculed for her grotesque features, but she's not the first AI 'worker' to go viral. She follows in the swollen-ankle-footsteps of ‘Emma’ who was created by Fellowes in 2019, and 'Susan' in 2020.

Over-exaggerated AI aside, it's unavoidable that some of the traits of Anna and her workmates are real problems for those who work from home – from strained eyes and a sore neck, to increased headaches from screen time and posture problems from not having a correct desk set up. Anna is based on the theory that she has been working from bed, hunched over a screen, not taking breaks or moving much. And the onus seems to be on the worker to solve the problem.

It's managers who can take control, though - making sure their staff are taking breaks and have a good work set up. Of course, some staff may prefer to sit on a bed, or the sofa, to work – which arguably isn’t the fault of an employer. But should managers be doing more to check the work set up of remote workers? Or is it up to the remote worker to raise any concerns, from headaches and eye strain to neck pain?

Louise Goss is the founder of The Homeworker, designed to help people thrive when work is not always in the office. As part of supporting remote and homeworkers, she delivers talks and workshops to businesses on how to make the successful transition to remote and hybrid working. She says: "The images of ‘Anna’ are not reflective of what many people see as the future of working from home. They assume people won’t take any initiative or responsibility for their habits and lifestyles. However, when workers are based at home, managers still have a duty of care, and it is really important to keep talking and checking in with employees who might be struggling or find themselves adopting unhealthy routines. The future does not have to be ‘Anna’ and there are plenty of ways we can be proactive to reap all the benefits of working from home that can make us happier, healthier and more productive."

As managers, it’s important to try and help workers who might be struggling with their set up or routine, but how? Here are five key ways HR leaders can make sure their team aren’t ‘Anna’ in the future:

1: Support employees to create a remote working environment that boosts productivity and motivation.

"Working space is different for every individual in their home environments, managers need to be aware and help their teams to create areas that are comfortable and adaptable to work sustainably," says Adi Holmes, head of talent at Jelli Group Ltd. Ensuring individuals with additional requirements due to disability or injury etc are having proper risk assessments, providing the same equipment that would be expected and required in an office. For example, a supportive chair, rising desk, additional monitor or monitors."

2: Encourage and practise movement

"While we may not have as many visual cues around us to get up and move when we work from home, we also have so many opportunities to fit movement into our day," says Louise Goss. "Working from home actually allows us to be more flexible with our routine and encouraging workers to make the most of these opportunities can see them be more mindful of getting active. Managers need to be conscious of modelling the behaviour as well as just talking about it but checking in and motivating team members to move more is really important. Suggesting ways to add more movement is a great start and creating an accountability movement thread on Teams or Slack can be a great way to get employees engaged and involved."

3: Check in with your staff and teams regularly.

Adi Holmes says: "Managers should ensure they are checking-in regularly on their teams. Weekly or bi-weekly meaningful conversations, not solely related to the latest task or project deadline, but on how the individual is feeling both physically and mentally, and whether they need anything to help them succeed further in their role.

"HR - know what your employees are really thinking and feeling and saying about the organisation, through engagement surveys! Collecting regular feedback and employee satisfaction data provides a temperature check on employee morale and can identify areas for improvement where you can make actionable change."

4: Add a 'Golden Hour' (in addition to a lunch break)

This idea from Adi Holmes is about taking a break from meetings and calls. She says: "This is something that I have seen used positively in organisations I have worked in. No meetings to be set up/held between this hour. No phone calls made. If an email is sent, it is with the expectation that there will be no response until after golden hour."

The idea is to then step away from your desk for the hour. "This gives individuals the ability to take the time out that they genuinely need, to stand up from their desks, away from their screens. To take a walk, go to the gym or yoga session, knowing that nothing is going to drop in unexpectedly."

5: Think about the little changes, too

"A supportive, adjustable chair, and a suitable desk space are the most important items but you can make a space ergonomic with small adjustments and inexpensive items such as a laptop stand or a footrest," says Louise Goss. "Offering remote assessments of their workspace is a good idea to give them some pointers, while remembering the freedom to create and personalise your home workspace is one of the benefits of working remotely."

"Just as in the office, some noise-cancelling headphones can prevent distractions, which might help if it means they move from a sofa or bed to work from a proper table in a more communal area. Looking into suitable coworking spaces could benefit some individuals as well. Encourage people to customise and personalise their home workspaces to make them enjoyable and productive spaces that enable them to do their best work."