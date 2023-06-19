Is money the biggest motivator for Gen Z?

A recent BBC article said that 70% of Gen Z feel money is the most important thing when looking for a job, which conflicts with the increasingly accepted idea that workers are caring more about perks and flexibility over the number on their paycheque.

Attitudes towards money amongst younger generations is changing, largely due to the introduction of unconventional jobs and shifts in what workers are prioritising. For the parents of those considered Gen Z, financial stability to support a family was a cultural norm, making salaries a main consideration when seeking a job.

But the world younger generations have grown up in is incredibly different to the world lived in by those before them. Social media, multiple economic crises, a looming climate catastrophe, and a pandemic have all shaped the world these individuals are existing and working in, giving them different definitions of what they hold important.

Sustained crises

Many workers considered Gen Z would have been reaching their teen years during the 2008 financial crash and graduating university in the midst of a pandemic, at a time when unemployment was rife.

Arguably, 'predictability' hasn’t been a summarising word to describe recent years, and for young people, this has led to record levels of reported anxiety. This might suggest a growing desire for stability, and in this case, financial stability amongst this group.

Also, many studies suggest that ‘Gen Zers’ are more environmentally and socially conscious than previous generations. This, combined with their experience of economic and social instability, makes them a group with a hyper-awareness of the future.

Social media facades

A defining difference between the experience of Gen Z and older generations is how intertwined social media is in their lives. Many young people spend hours a day on social media, the apps having a profound impact on shaping the way young people view the world.

Social media has clear good and bad attributes – it allows users to educate themselves and others, interact with friends, and for some users it’s a way of making money - but it has also been linked to growing mental health issues and self-consciousness amongst younger generations. According to data published by Forbes, there are 50 million social media influencers across the globe. In the same article, Forbes suggests social media influencing will become the new bachelor's degree.

“Whether an aspiring politician, singer, marketer, realtor or small business owner, the ability to build a social brand will determine whether many are positioned to succeed in their careers,” reads the Forbes article.

“Simply being able to leverage social media to engage a relevant audience will serve people well.”

Consumerism is a defining feature of the influencer lifestyle, whether it’s genuine or not, these highly ‘followed’ individuals flaunting their expensive outfits, trips abroad and dinners signify their supposed wealth.

For many young people, who are bombarded with these images daily, influencer lifestyles become a standard of success, with many understanding that even they could become an influencer. The impact social media has in influencing the financial desires young people have can’t be denied.

Purpose and wellbeing

Despite this, many reports still suggest that young people care more about a company’s purpose, perks and flexibility over their pay packet.

Jenny Saft, CEO and co-founder at Apryl, a company that helps employers offer inclusive fertility benefits, commented: “Gen Z and millennials currently make up roughly 38% of the workforce, and the influence this group wields will only grow as careers progress and Gen Z enters decision-making roles.

“Culturally, it’s already clear that Gen Z cares about equity, fairness, diversity and values-alignment when it comes to their work. So in order to attract and retain this group’s talent, it’s on employers to create a company culture and benefits offering that meets and exceeds their needs.

But economic strain and anxiety about the future could be changing this narrative, making financial stability a more important priority to workers, young people realising how this stability can benefit their mental health.

Paula Allen, senior VP of research and wellbeing at TELUS Health, said: “Pay is clearly important. It is particularly important if your pay does not adequately allow you to meet basic needs. This has become more of an issue with current inflation. As well, LifeWorks Mental Health Index found that Britons without emergency savings were 60% more likely to report that the pandemic has negatively impacted their mental health.

“That said, pay alone is not a long-term motivator nor a long-term retention tool in most situations. It is also not enough on its own to sustain good mental health. After the initial positive response, the work environment, support, and sense of belonging and non-monetary recognition have a greater influence. Even for those who lack savings, money alone does not always result in savings and security. Savings programs and financial education should be considered to increase the long-term values of any pay raise.

“People might stay with an employer if they feel they cannot get the same level of pay elsewhere, but such a situation does little or nothing for motivation, engagement and ultimately productivity.”