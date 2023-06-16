If firms decide to align with a social issue, their support must be unwavering

Increasingly, businesses are aligning themselves with movements they believe are important.

For some, it’s a genuine act of care and support for an issue they want to highlight, whereas for others, it can be a cunning marketing ploy to ethics-wash their company in hopes it will attract customers or clients.

As more brands align themselves with a social issue, more stories come out of firms changing their stance if it’s received negatively by its audience. Notably, Anheuser-Busch, the company that owns Budweiser and Bud Light, raised eyebrows when they partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok influencer, to promote the brand, but later reneged its alignment with the trans community upon receiving negative backlash from a segment of its customer-base.

In a similar vein, Starbucks has recently come under scrutiny following allegations that the coffee conglomerate banned Pride month decorations in two dozen American states. As a result, a petition was posted online against the brand.

Now more than ever, consumers can see the wood for the trees. With growing awareness of trends like ‘greenwashing’, ‘pinkwashing’ and ‘ethicswashing’, society is better equipped to sniff out inauthenticity. More than this, consumers want to buy into brands that genuinely care about the issues they care about, and so when a company backtracks on its support for a social issue, it screams inauthenticity to its audience.

Disingenuous and inauthentic

In the case of Bud Light, the company followed up on its deleted campaign with a wishy-washy advert supporting America more generally, to which no one on either side of the trans debate took to. Its basic marketing 101 to have a clearly defined brand, and a company not being clear about their own identity has historically been a sign of failure.

The same applies when it comes to businesses aligning with social issues. Consumers love clarity, and firms need to realise that there’s strength in aligning with pressing social issues, even if they receive hate from a bigoted portion of their customer-base.

Ultimately, brands need to decide which side of history they want to be on. If they end up losing some consumers for standing with something meaningful, then maybe it’s a good thing they aren’t customers anymore. Through backtracking, firms reveal to the world in their most blatant way that capital accumulation exceeds ethical actions at all costs.

More harm than good

Needless to say, this inauthenticity can do more harm than good for businesses and the social issues they claim to support. In most cases, firms opt for a sense of ambiguity when it comes to their standpoint on social issues, probably thinking that supporting a ‘side’ could isolate, and lose them, some of their customer-base. Even though this might initially be true, there have been many cases where a business’ strong stance develops their brand and secures a following they might not have had previously.

Many firms who backtrack on their stance clearly aren’t perceptive to the space they’re operating in, and don’t realise that you can’t magically go back to having ethical ambiguity if you’ve already aligned yourself with an ideology. You’ve said what you said, and consumers remember these things.

By trying to regain ambiguity, brands increase the likelihood of people from all sides of an ethical issue losing interest or disliking them. This has most notably been seen in the response to Bud Light following their controversial backtracking where consumers actively boycotted the company.

Bud Light, who seemingly have a significant number of anti-trans customers, saw a decrease in their sales following the campaign with Dylan Mulvaney. Clearly, this initial sales decrease was the reason for their backtrack, but some spectators say that if the brand stuck with their initial stance, they would have appealed to a new, younger audience. This is summarised well by an anonymous former Bud Light employee who told Fox Business that the controversy could have been a “strategic” window of opportunity to permanently change the brand’s audience.

More than this corporate incentive, it’s good for society when businesses actually care about the state of the world and align their values accordingly. Otherwise, this can be more harmful than helpful to a social movement and their company, revealing the business’ support as meaningless, and showing it taking advantage of a serious issue for capital gain through ‘ethicswashing’. In sum, if your firm isn’t willing to stick to its ethical standpoint, it’s best to not stand for anything in the first place.