Remote workers 'feel policed' by managers, but building trust is a two-way street

Working from home is a trust exercise – there are no two ways about it. And, as a manager, it might be that, for you, trusting your employees is an area where it's hard to find balance.

Perhaps you’ve had an experience where you needed to manage someone remotely who wasn’t working in the way you or the company needed and expected them to. Or it might be that someone behaved in a way that meant you were asked to manage them differently.

For the employee, it’s a mash up of pings, dings and phone calls, peppering the day more intrusively than an Amazon delivery driver arriving just as the baby went to sleep. As a manager, you’re doing your best to keep on top of their work, with a view to their wellbeing and letting them know you care about their working day. For the remote worker, though, the feeling is more one of being in a virtual goldfish bowl.

New research has found that daily monitoring can lead to remote workers feeling their managers lack trust in them. According to the researchers, when working from home, employees can feel that they have less autonomy and are under constant surveillance if monitored too frequently. These feelings can be exacerbated if managers’ behaviour is unpredictable, researchers added.

Birgit Schyns, Distinguished Professor of People and Organisations at NEOMA Business School, co-authored the study analysing survey data on 450 employees at UK-based firms. “Day-to-day monitoring leaves remote workers wondering why their managers are making such frequent demands, which may leave them questioning their own ability and putting themselves down. At the end of the day, some employees feel physically and intellectually exhausted” says Professor Schyns.

The report’s title, Is someone looking over my shoulder? hints directly at the ‘feels’ that being managed remotely can give, such as the experience of being monitored, or over-managed. In the office, that could manifest physically, but remotely, it can manifest as anything from ‘Checking in’ on Teams if a manager notices that the employee has been ‘away’ for a while, to making a call just to ‘see how they are’.

The key is balance, leaders agree. It's not about an employee doing all the hard work to earn trust, nor is it about managers stepping back and being 100% absent from workers' lives with a view to being seen as 'trusting'.

4 steps to establish an employee experience platform In today's remote work era, employees crave a workplace that leverages dedication to leadership and cutting-edge technology to enhance their experience. Discover how to transform your employee experience with this comprehensive e-Book, which outlines four essential steps to establish an exceptional employee experience platform. Organisations should provide a modern portal experience for employees to find information, and feel supported. In this guide, you will learn how to: Unify employee service experiences

Provide personalised content publishing capabilities

Support role-based centers

Deliver connected experiences Show more Show less Download Guide

Finding that balance is about the levels of support, coupled with trust and autonomy, says Mike Griffin, HR solutions director, Adviser Plus. “Managing remote and hybrid workforces has added a new level of complexity to managing people," he says. "As the work of remote employees is less visible, some managers may feel the need to micromanage to ensure that work is getting done. But, micromanaging can affect morale and actually negatively impact productivity, so managers need to find a way to give their employees the space to get their work done in a positive and empowering way."

Mike Griffin adds that setting clear expectations, finding time to share feedback and asking for support from HR should all be considered. “The best way to manage remote workers is to focus on setting clear expectations and providing regular feedback. Managers should be encouraged to ask for specific training from HR to help create a culture of trust and autonomy for remote teams, as this may not have been a skillset they’ve previously developed.

"There should be no fear of asking for additional support as managing remote workers does add complexity to the role of a manager. HR leaders need to recognise this and develop strategies to address the challenges to allow remote workers to thrive in productive and positive working environments, with the right support from their manager."