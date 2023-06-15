Is pay secrecy among employees a good or bad thing?

The ways colleagues interact with one another has changed in almost every way in the past 50 years.

LinkedIn has opened the opportunity for professionals to build their brand and share their opinion, making professional interactions more personal. While the pandemic, which brought about widespread remote work, made communication even more personable.

Clearly, the days of hyper-corporate interactions in the workplace are long gone, with an increasing number of workers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, valuing genuineness and authenticity over extreme professionalism. A socialised workplace norm that has seen some change is the etiquette around sharing salaries.#

Once upon a time, it would have seemed unprofessional and rude to share your own salary with colleagues, and workers would have risked making their work relationships uncomfortable if a colleague wasn’t happy with their own salary in comparison. Even though this norm still exists for some people today, many workers, particularly from younger generations, share their wage freely with friends and colleagues.

From an employee’s perspective, pay transparency can enable them to compare their wage to fellow workers and challenge their employer if they’re not being paid adequately, this is particularly significant for employees from marginalised groups. But for employers, transparency can lead to tension among staff members and could lead to higher than usual costs for wages. With this once accepted social norm slowly disintegrating, what implications does this change have for the working world?

Bridging the gap

The main reason people support pay transparency is the positive effects it has for marginalised people in the workplace, who have historically faced lower wages despite doing the same job as their privileged counterpart.

In the case of the gender pay gap, women in the EU are paid around 13% less than men for the same role. There are a multitude of reasons for this, but its cause is largely due to the consequences of systemic oppression. For example, women typically face more career interruptions due to childcare responsibilities, the majority of part-time employees are women and are typically segregated to sectors considered ‘low-income industries’ such as social, education and care work.

If there is more transparency around pay, women and other marginalised groups can challenge their employer if they feel there are discrepancies or bias in wages. It also increases awareness about gender-based pay discrimination and creates a society better informed about job grading.

Beyond pay secrecy, employers being transparent about pay on job adverts can build a positive brand and attract talent. Nicola Watson, head of HR Recruitment at Tiger Recruitment says: “Being transparent about pay also helps companies build trusted employer brands that help them attract and retain top talent. If people feel their employer is open about how pay decisions are made, they’re more likely to trust them, more likely to be engaged, and more likely to stay with the company.

“Research by Adobe earlier this year also found that 85% of upcoming and recent grads are less likely to apply for a job if the company doesn’t disclose the salary range in the job posting – further proof that pay transparency can help with talent attraction and give employers an edge.”

Avoiding conflict

Despite the obvious positive aspects of pay transparency, workers who keep their salaries to themselves have a multitude of reasons for doing so. The main reason is usually avoiding conflict and an uncomfortable feeling in the workplace if a colleague doesn’t agree with your wage. In this sense, a salary is very personal for some workers. If workers become disgruntled because of open communication of salaries, this can lead to reduced levels of motivation, resentment among workers, and could even be challenging for employers who must manage this situation.

This conflict can also arise if new employees are paid the same amount or more than existing workers. This is often referred to as wage compression and illustrates how newly hired, less experienced employees earn close to what current workers at a company make, typically because salaries will be in-line with the current market value.

“Especially when it comes to wage compression. According to data, on average, some managers can earn up to 32% less than their highest paid direct report,” says Ben Harris, director EMEA North at Visier. “Managing someone earning a higher salary is bound to impact employee morale, and even more certain to lead to an uptick in quitting as employees become increasingly vocal about what they are paid - and what they think they should be paid.

“Employers need to balance the consideration of improving their pay transparency, with addressing challenges around wage compression. This means informing employees as to how pay scales and salaries are determined with greater clarity on the process behind compensation decisions, including the key metrics used to decide salaries, bonuses and pay rises. By sharing and benchmarking the facts and trends behind pay, organisations can make better and fairer decisions to increase employee satisfaction and remove the need for public outcry.”

Clearly, pay transparency and secrecy has both positive and negative consequences for employers and workers. Open communication around pay can enable those who have been historically oppressed to fight for the pay they deserve, whilst open communication about pay can leave employers managing conflict amongst staff. It’s important for employers to consider the importance of transparency, as even though they may have to manage worker expectations, transparency can lead to greater talent attraction and pay equity.