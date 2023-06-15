Is it time we found an alternative to booze for work celebrations?

Champagne corks popping in the afternoon, hangovers and wondering what to tell the boss the next morning might feel like the stuff only of a Man City treble win. But these, along with activities such as ‘Friday Wine Time’ are all possible scenarios you might have also experienced at a work celebration.

One of Manchester City's players in particular, Jack Grealish, is often one to make headlines for his booze-fuelled revelling whenever the Blues bring home another trophy.

Arguably, what Grealish and his teammates are doing is celebrating a work win. And we’ve all been there – from the sales team opening some prosecco to toast that amazing client win, through to a major project coming to fruition and demanding the team all go for cocktails after work. You might have been awarded some champers as a prize, or been offered a beer at a work get together.

And it’s not just in the Premier League – the recent report from the Committee of Privileges discusses the continuation of ‘Wine Time Fridays’ in 10 Downing Street as part of its observations. The end of the week means booze, right? Hang the hangovers, we've won an award - time to celebrate!

Hmm, not always.

While for many sobriety is rooted in addiction issues, which means booze at events can be triggering, for others it’s a lifestyle choice and for them, not ‘boozing’ might mean fewer opportunities to connect and grow their business. And it’s not just the drinking or partying time, of course, it's the hangovers. According to Alcohol Change, lost productivity costs the UK economy more than £7 billion each year, with an estimated 167,000 working years lost to alcohol every year.

The narrative around drinking at work and to celebrate work wins is shifting but needs to shift more, says Janey Lee Grace, author of Happy Healthy Sober. She says part of the issue for those who don't drink is that saying so might be met with negativity.

“People get fearful about being sober shamed if not joining in work drinking network sessions." says Grace, who has given a TedX talk called Sobriety Rocks - Who knew!.

"Alcohol is so ingrained in our culture - from celebrations to commiserations," she adds. "It’s the only ‘drug’ we have to justify not taking and we’ve all been brainwashed into thinking it’s the ‘norm’. I stopped five and a half years ago - I was never at rock bottom but realised I was waking up 3 am hating myself. I had no idea just how amazing life without booze could be! I recommend focusing not on what you are giving up - nothing! But everything you’re gaining … every bit of your life can improve."

After all, if all celebrations and networking events revolve around the popping of a cork, does that mean those who don’t drink are sidelined? It might bring to mind the episode of Friends where Rachel becomes a smoker so she can gossip with the boss and her team. There will be some, for sure, who join in with the drinking just to ‘fit in’ or might hold a glass of prosecco without supping, to look the part.

Leaders are seeing a shift in the role alcohol plays in work celebrations and get togethers. But if booze isn’t always the answer to a celebration of a work win. But what is? What can we do instead, and what can leaders suggest to their teams?

Beth Samson, People Director, Investors in People that a good starting point is to think about the preferred outcome. “There are many ways to provide recognition and celebration, and alcohol is just one of the options. We’ve had team socials centred around cooking together for example, or creative activities like decorating skateboards which were then donated locally. The feedback we’ve received from making our team socials more focused on connection and shared enjoyment of an activity, rather than drinking, has been very positive.”

Many leaders and companies are now looking for alternatives as a default - Hugo Campbell and Digby Vollrath are the cofounders of Togather – the UK’s leading curated event marketplace. They have noticed a 20% rise in bookings for alcohol-free events as well as a shift in expectations in the standards of corporate events. Campbell says that post-pandemic, people are 'placing more importance on wellbeing and making genuine connections in their workplace, and that includes attending and hosting events which are as inclusive as possible - to make sure that everyone can participate in all elements of a company’s culture.'

"On our platform alone we’ve noticed a 20% increase in bookings for non-alcohol related corporate events, indicative of a workforce which is preoccupied with creating a company culture that is centred around team building without putting alcohol at the heart of that. That's not say that alcohol no longer has a place at work functions, but it's not as central as it once was," he says.

“I think it’s vital that companies adapt to this shift by taking into consideration the diversity of their staff when planning events. It’s no longer sufficient to just subsidize drinks at the pub, employees want to feel heard and appreciated for who they are and equate how much work a company puts into its events with how much they care about their employees. One of the ways this is achieved is by showing you have taken the time to consider individual needs and preferences by curating events that promote a more holistic and constructive culture of team-bonding.”

Just like asking if someone is gluten free, or dairy free, it could become the norm to ask if they requre non-alcoholic drinks, adds Heather Beach, founder and CEO of Healthy Work Company: “It is becoming far less fashionable to use alcohol to celebrate work wins, or in any networking situation. Just as we ask people for dietary requirements, and we understand that one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to ways of enjoying ourselves and looking after our own wellbeing, large amounts of alcohol in corporate “dos” is becoming much less acceptable."