L&D and the Power of Change

Following an internal survey at the technology conglomerate Meta, 70% of the company’s employees shared they are dissatisfied with Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO and founder, as a boss and aren’t confident in his leadership going forward.

This follows a series of mass layoffs in the tech giant which created an air of discontent amongst existing workers. Earlier this year, Meta announced it would be laying off 10,000 employees following the termination of 11,000 workers last year, as part of widespread redundancies across tech.



Spectators watched as thousands were left without a job, and many remaining workers reported an atmosphere of fear and anticipation as they worried their jobs would be next to be axed, some feeling resentment for the ‘inhumane’ way their colleagues had been let go. Simultaneously, news outlets reported stories of sacked workers struggling to find new employment.

Meta’s redundancies put a spotlight on the company, its internal practices and, notably, its leadership. A CEO or founder doesn’t lead a company all on their own – they have the support of executives in a firm – but they are responsible for giving the final approval of major corporate decisions and are often the face of the organisation.

In this case, Meta’s layoffs and the disgruntled existing and ex-employees that ensued have compromised the company’s reputation and faith in its leadership.

Where did Zuckerberg go wrong?

In the internal survey conducted at Meta, only 26 percent of employees said they have confidence in Zuckerberg’s leadership. If the internal tensions within Meta weren’t obvious before, they certainly are now.

It’s a bold move from the company’s executives to risk such a public exposure of the firm’s internal fractures by allowing this survey to go ahead, but it could indicate a genuine desire from Zuckerberg and Meta’s leadership team to replenish the company’s internal culture and win back its workers.

Despite this survey being conducted prior to the most recent round of layoffs, which saw 6000 workers made redundant, it’s clear that Meta’s mass redundancies have deeply impacted employee engagement and morale. Sometimes redundancies are necessary, but the difference between a fractured business and not can be down to communication alone.

“No business leader can expect the unconditional love of their team, but a dissatisfaction rate as high as 70% suggests Mr Zuckerberg may be less popular than the much-derided Metaverse itself,” says Jim Moore, employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash.

“Workers have been left bruised and worried by extensive redundancies in the past year, caused in part by Mr Zuckerberg’s multi-billion-dollar bet on Metaverse being the next big thing.

“Poor communication from the company and Mr Zuckerberg himself could have made these concerns worse, and many employees may be worried that they don’t know what Meta stands for anymore. Employees appreciate leaders who encourage open dialogue, provide regular updates and seek their input. If staff feel excluded from big decisions, it can leave them feeling detached and uninvested in the company’s goals.

How can you lead in times of adversity?

Communication is cited as a main skill to cultivate when leading a company through adversity. In addition to this, building trust and accountability, while having honesty and integrity, are considered important in guiding a firm when there’s external pressure.

“One of the most important things a good boss can do is lead by example,” Moore continues. “Great leaders set high standards of behaviour and inspire others through their integrity, work ethic and how they treat colleagues.”

With all eyes on Zuckerberg, there is pressure on him to reinstate the tech company as unified and strong in the face of external pressures, something he has struggled to do so far. Leaders come in all different shapes and sizes, with a variety of introverted and extroverted characteristics. Despite this, Moore feels being charismatic can help leaders get their company into shape. He continues: “Another vital element is using charisma to inspire workers and deliver a message, but this is an area in which Mr Zuckerberg has traditionally struggled. Meta employees need some leadership from Mark Zuckerberg, and a sense of direction would be the first step in putting the company back on track.”

The economic crisis doesn't seem to be holding up any time soon. It's important for business leaders, including Zuckerberg, to have open communication, speak honestly and have integrity in the decisions they make at times of uncertainty. Even though this survey might be a blow to Zuckerberg and Meta as a whole, it also opens up the opportunity to nourish the company's culture and build back internal and public confidence in the organisation.

Image: Flickr User - Anthony Quintano