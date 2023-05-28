Recommended

As more companies mandate that workers must return to the office and the remote work debate continues, another public figure has come out to contest the work model that came into fruition over the pandemic.

In an interview with Footwear News, Martha Stewart came down on companies currently adopting remote or hybrid work, saying “you can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely.”

The 81-year-old TV personality and businesswoman went on to reference companies in France who allow their staff to take holidays between July or August, with some workers receiving 30 days a year of paid annual leave.

"Look at the success of France with their stupid…you know, off for August, blah blah blah, Stewart continued. "That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?”

In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar, Stewart revealed that she expects the employees at her media company Martha Stewart Living to be available for a phone call "anytime, even on weekends."

“If you can’t talk on a Sunday and you take umbrage that I’m calling you on a Sunday – you know, if you are a terribly religious person, I take that into consideration. But I knew this guy was not a terribly religious person," Stewart said.

Are business leaders out of touch?

Stewart isn’t the only business leader to openly criticise remote work. JP Morgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dixon said in 2021 that remote work “doesn’t work for those who want to hustle,” while former PayPal executive Davis Sacks contested “it’s time to admit remote work doesn’t work.”

Elon Musk famously slammed remote work, calling the model “morally wrong” and “bull****". “I’m a big believer that people are more productive when they’re in person,” Musk explained. Indeed, citing that remote work leads to lower levels of productivity has become a main reason business figures are openly contesting remote and hybrid work models.

Whether there is truth in these qualms remains to be seen. There is a lot of conflicting evidence when it comes to the link between remote work and productivity, many studies suggesting it leads to more productivity, while others saying it leads to less. Beyond this, it feels fundamentally wrong when successful business leaders scrutinise a work model that puts employee needs at the forefront.

Managing stress in the workplace Nearly 9 in 10 employees report that work-related stress negatively impacts their mental health. Left unchecked, high levels of stress can lead to burnout, presenteeism and absenteeism, and turnover. Is your organisation doing enough to ensure your teams are equipped with the skills and resources they need to manage stress? Learn more about how stress is hurting your people and your organisation, and how you can support your workforce. In this content hub, you will learn: How to identify the signs of stress

Methods to prevent workplace burnout & recognise at-risk employees

5 simple ways to use time off to rest, reset and recover from stress Show more Show less Download Toolkit

In recent months, we have seen countless organisations mandate that workers must return to the office. Upon hearing these announcements, spectators were left wondering if this was the end of the remote model many had grown to love.

Remote and hybrid models have been shown to increase employee wellbeing, reduce burnout, and even bring about equity in the workplace, with research suggesting that workers, especially from younger generations, are prioritising flexibility over their salary. In a survey taken after the pandemic, nearly half of UK workers said they would consider leaving their job if it stopped offering flexibility.

If studies are showing across the board that a significant number of workers want remote work as a default aspect of their working lives, it seems out of touch for business leaders, who arguably don’t have the same concerns as most of their workforce, to be openly criticising a model their own staff likely desire.

This is summarised perfectly by Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who suggested that CEOs wanting an end to remote work are “going away to the Hamptons for the summer or going to Europe in August.” The online homestay company went fully remote earlier this year, allowing its staff to work from anywhere in the world without being subject to a pay cut.

Maybe there is sense in the anti-remote work messages these executives express. We are still in the infancy of mass remote work, and so haven’t been able to accurately track its impact on the economy over a significant length of time. That being said, plenty of business leaders still suggest that remote and hybrid work has contributed to productivity and business growth, which is why almost 50% of UK workers continue to operate in this model.

Regardless of this ambiguity, there is something to say for the fact that remote employees are 22% happier than on-site workers, and unlike many business figures slating this model, likely don’t have the means or money to go on lavish vacations whenever they please. Suggesting that those business leaders condoning an end to remote work, could be at a fundamental disconnect with a significant chunk of their workforce.