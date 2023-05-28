Recommended

She is very confused between different types of work - her audience that pays her for her missives is entirely remote, she doesn't hold mass weekly gatherings in an office to lecture them. He dislike of holidays and again using the racist trope of France is not new for many in the US. I've worked in France and the US and it is the US where staff rush off at 5, in France I have seen people start at 5 or 6 am. Unlike Stewart, I work globally and much of my work is remote because I can't afford to waste time plane hopping. Often I have to go into a local office and spend my time on phones, computers etc without meeting anyone, so it would be better for me to work from home or a beach), my physical location is often irrelevant. Having said all that, there are times when I dash around to be physically present. Stewart should not make blanket statements, it shows bad management, Each case is different and needs to be understood. An interesting recent post was about how young workers were losing out on talking to experienced staff because of the lack of contact and this is a point I made early during covid - that the contact was not just about 'getting the job done' it was about communicating. Again, I have conducted global remote training when I have felt the need. The right people can achieve much without meeting directly and particularity without confusing remote working with working hours and holidays. It does explain how she lost her tax records though
Fiona
7 hours ago
Martha Stewart commenting that France is not a 'very thriving country' due to the number of days holidays and that managers should be able to contact staff at weekends shows how out of touch she is. Getting the most out of your staff is about engaging, motivating and inspiring employees, looking after their health and wellbeing and striking a good work-life balance in your workplaces.
Lisa Feinson
7 hours ago
And yet she ran her business whilst in prison. Yes, she is very out of touch.
Fiona