Recommended

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'Admit it doesn't work' | Martha Stewart slams remote work - is she out of touch?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Martha Stewart slams remote work - is she out of touch?

As more companies mandate that workers must return to the office and the remote work debate continues, another public figure has come out to contest the work model that came into fruition over the pandemic.

In an interview with Footwear News, Martha Stewart came down on companies currently adopting remote or hybrid work, saying “you can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely.”

The 81-year-old TV personality and businesswoman went on to reference companies in France who allow their staff to take holidays between July or August, with some workers receiving 30 days a year of paid annual leave.

"Look at the success of France with their stupid…you know, off for August, blah blah blah, Stewart continued. "That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?”

Read more from us Sex, laundry & shopping among top things Brits have done while remote working

In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar, Stewart revealed that she expects the employees at her media company Martha Stewart Living to be available for a phone call "anytime, even on weekends."

“If you can’t talk on a Sunday and you take umbrage that I’m calling you on a Sunday – you know, if you are a terribly religious person, I take that into consideration. But I knew this guy was not a terribly religious person," Stewart said.

Are business leaders out of touch?

Stewart isn’t the only business leader to openly criticise remote work. JP Morgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dixon said in 2021 that remote work “doesn’t work for those who want to hustle,” while former PayPal executive Davis Sacks contested “it’s time to admit remote work doesn’t work.”

Elon Musk famously slammed remote work, calling the model “morally wrong” and “bull****". “I’m a big believer that people are more productive when they’re in person,” Musk explained. Indeed, citing that remote work leads to lower levels of productivity has become a main reason business figures are openly contesting remote and hybrid work models.

Whether there is truth in these qualms remains to be seen. There is a lot of conflicting evidence when it comes to the link between remote work and productivity, many studies suggesting it leads to more productivity, while others saying it leads to less. Beyond this, it feels fundamentally wrong when successful business leaders scrutinise a work model that puts employee needs at the forefront.

Managing stress in the workplace

Managing stress in the workplace

Nearly 9 in 10 employees report that work-related stress negatively impacts their mental health.

Left unchecked, high levels of stress can lead to burnout, presenteeism and absenteeism, and turnover. Is your organisation doing enough to ensure your teams are equipped with the skills and resources they need to manage stress?

Learn more about how stress is hurting your people and your organisation, and how you can support your workforce.

In this content hub, you will learn:

  • How to identify the signs of stress

  • Methods to prevent workplace burnout & recognise at-risk employees

  • 5 simple ways to use time off to rest, reset and recover from stress

Show more
Show less
Download Toolkit

In recent months, we have seen countless organisations mandate that workers must return to the office. Upon hearing these announcements, spectators were left wondering if this was the end of the remote model many had grown to love. 

Remote and hybrid models have been shown to increase employee wellbeing, reduce burnout, and even bring about equity in the workplace, with research suggesting that workers, especially from younger generations, are prioritising flexibility over their salary. In a survey taken after the pandemic, nearly half of UK workers said they would consider leaving their job if it stopped offering flexibility.

If studies are showing across the board that a significant number of workers want remote work as a default aspect of their working lives, it seems out of touch for business leaders, who arguably don’t have the same concerns as most of their workforce, to be openly criticising a model their own staff likely desire.

Read more from us Will nosediving productivity lead to a widespread end to WFH?

This is summarised perfectly by Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who suggested that CEOs wanting an end to remote work are “going away to the Hamptons for the summer or going to Europe in August.” The online homestay company went fully remote earlier this year, allowing its staff to work from anywhere in the world without being subject to a pay cut.

Maybe there is sense in the anti-remote work messages these executives express. We are still in the infancy of mass remote work, and so haven’t been able to accurately track its impact on the economy over a significant length of time. That being said, plenty of business leaders still suggest that remote and hybrid work has contributed to productivity and business growth, which is why almost 50% of UK workers continue to operate in this model.

Regardless of this ambiguity, there is something to say for the fact that remote employees are 22% happier than on-site workers, and unlike many business figures slating this model, likely don’t have the means or money to go on lavish vacations whenever they please. Suggesting that those business leaders condoning an end to remote work, could be at a fundamental disconnect with a significant chunk of their workforce.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Join now

You might also like

Salesforce donates £8 to charity every time workers come to the office
Moral incentive | Salesforce donates £8 to charity every time workers come to the office
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Will nosediving productivity lead to a widespread end to WFH?
Worrying trend | Will nosediving productivity lead to a widespread end to WFH?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Top 5 mistakes made when managing deskless employees - and how to avoid similar pitfalls
Employee engagement | Top 5 mistakes made when managing deskless employees - and how to avoid similar pitfalls
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Comments (3)

  • martin
    martin
    6 hours ago
    Stewart doesn't seem to understand that calling someone on their days off using a phone is remote working, it's just abuse of power unless she goes round and knocks on their door, it is remote.
    She is very confused between different types of work - her audience that pays her for her missives is entirely remote, she doesn't hold mass weekly gatherings in an office to lecture them.
    He dislike of holidays and again using the racist trope of France is not new for many in the US. I've worked in France and the US and it is the US where staff rush off at 5, in France I have seen people start at 5 or 6 am.
    Unlike Stewart, I work globally and much of my work is remote because I can't afford to waste time plane hopping. Often I have to go into a local office and spend my time on phones, computers etc without meeting anyone, so it would be better for me to work from home or a beach), my physical location is often irrelevant. Having said all that, there are times when I dash around to be physically present.
    Stewart should not make blanket statements, it shows bad management, Each case is different and needs to be understood.
    An interesting recent post was about how young workers were losing out on talking to experienced staff because of the lack of contact and this is a point I made early during covid - that the contact was not just about 'getting the job done' it was about communicating.
    Again, I have conducted global remote training when I have felt the need. The right people can achieve much without meeting directly and particularity without confusing remote working with working hours and holidays.
    It does explain how she lost her tax records though
  • Fiona
    Fiona
    7 hours ago
    Martha Stewart commenting that France is not a 'very thriving country' due to the number of days holidays and that managers should be able to contact staff at weekends shows how out of touch she is. Getting the most out of your staff is about engaging, motivating and inspiring employees, looking after their health and wellbeing and striking a good work-life balance in your workplaces.
  • Lisa Feinson
    Lisa Feinson
    7 hours ago
    And yet she ran her business whilst in prison.
    Yes, she is very out of touch.

Recommended

A peek into HR at the international fashion retailer
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Primark | A peek into HR at the international fashion retailer

  • Column
  • 8 mins read
How do we determine a job's value?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

People power | How do we determine a job's value?

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
Young LGBT+ staff earning less than straight peers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pay disparity | Young LGBT+ staff earning less than straight peers

  • News
  • 3 mins read
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?