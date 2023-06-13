Looking after your staff when the mercury rises

With the UK in the middle of a heatwave, much of the office talk is, in typical British fashion, about the weather.

Zoom calls and office meetings will be packed full of colleagues commenting on their electricity bills surging, with a fan plugged into every outlet.

A heatwave might sound like heaven for many, but there’s a huge difference between high temperatures whilst on holiday and when having to work, and for employers, the hot weather is a more serious discussion point.

Working in hot weather can lead to dehydration, muscle cramps, rashes, fainting, and – in the most extreme cases – loss of consciousness.

Outdoor workers are three times more likely to develop skin cancer. And whilst the rising mercury might present challenges for those who work outdoors, it’s also rarely a picnic for those working indoors.

Air conditioning is not as commonly used in the UK as it is in warmer climates, so many buildings are ill-equipped to manage a heatwave. People struggle to stay comfortable, especially if they have medical conditions or are older.

Employers have a duty of care to protect the health, wellbeing, and safety of staff in the workplace, and this includes making reasonable adjustments to support anyone struggling in warmer weather.

Gavin Scarr Hall, Health & Safety Director at Peninsula, says: “Despite what people think, there is no maximum temperature specified in current UK legislation that makes it "too hot" law to work. Therefore employees do not have the right to be sent home during hot weather. However, that doesn’t mean that any temperature is acceptable.

“During hot weather, employers should consider what they can do to keep employees comfortable. One of the simplest ways is to relax dress codes. Breathable, loose clothing made from linen and cotton can make a significant difference in hot temperatures. Maxi dresses, skirts, shorts, or loose-fitting, lighter trousers will all help. If you have a uniform policy in place, consider having a summer option to help ensure comfort.”

Windows and doors should be open where possible, Hall explains, and where no fire regulations are breached, to ensure a flow of fresh air into the building.

“You might need to be flexible with seating arrangements as some employees may wish to be closer to open windows”, he says.

“Think about desk swaps, or reorganising the layout so that workstations are not in direct sunlight. Keep blinds closed or consider adding reflective window film as an easy, cost-effective way to help keep the sun out.

“Small desk fans that plug into a laptop can provide relief throughout the day, helping individual employees who need more support whilst avoiding making the office temperature uncomfortably cool for everyone.”

Additionally, Hall advises employees have access to cool drinking water to prevent dehydration and take regular breaks to help avoid heat exhaustion.

He explains: “It’s important to have an environment where employees feel able and comfortable to raise issues or concerns to you, knowing that they will be listened to and addressed where feasible.”

Union warning over heatwave

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) is also calling on employers to make sure their staff are protected from the sun and heat.

And the union body is calling on Government to improve protections for workers by bringing in rules on maximum working temperatures.

The TUC says employers can help their workers by:

Sun protection: Prolonged sun exposure is dangerous for outdoor workers, so employers should provide sunscreen.

Allowing flexible working: Giving staff the chance to come in earlier or stay later will let them avoid the stifling and unpleasant conditions of the rush hour commute. Bosses should also consider enabling staff to work from home while it is hot.

Keeping workplace buildings cool: Workplaces can be kept cooler and more bearable by taking simple steps such as opening windows, using fans, moving staff away from windows or sources of heat.

Climate-proofing workplaces: Preparing our buildings for increasingly hot weather, by installing ventilation, air-cooling and energy efficiency measures.

Temporarily relaxing their workplace dress codes: Encouraging staff to work in more casual clothing than normal – leaving the jackets and ties at home – will help them keep cool.

Keeping staff comfortable: Allowing staff to take frequent breaks and providing a supply of cold drinks will all help keep workers cool.

Talking and listening to staff and their union: Staff will have their own ideas about how best to cope with the excessive heat.

Sensible hours and shaded areas for outdoor workers: Outside tasks should be scheduled for early morning and late afternoon, not between 11am-3pm when UV radiation levels and temperatures are highest. Bosses should provide canopies/shades where possible.

The law

There’s no law on maximum working temperatures.

However, during working hours the temperature in all indoor workplaces must be ‘reasonable’.

Employers have a duty to keep the temperature at a comfortable level and provide clean and fresh air.

The TUC would like to see a change in the law so that employers must attempt to reduce temperatures if they get above 24 degrees C and workers feel uncomfortable. And employers should be obliged to provide sun protection and water.

The TUC would also like ministers to introduce a new absolute maximum indoor temperature, set at 30 degrees C (or 27 degrees C for those doing strenuous jobs), to indicate when work should stop.

With climate change bringing higher temperatures to the UK, the government needs a plan on how to adapt and keep workers safe.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak says: “We’ve all been enjoying the sunny weather after a cold start to the year.

“But working in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous – whether it’s in an overheated shop, a baking office or outdoors in the direct sun.

“Indoor workplaces should be kept cool, with relaxed dress codes and flexible working to make use of the coolest hours of the day.

“And employers must make sure outdoor workers are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing.”