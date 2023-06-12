The trend stopping staff from working more than necessary

Anxiety, imposter syndrome, burnout and depression are all issues that can plague an employee if their workload becomes too much to bear, not to mention the physical health issues that can arise because of stress.

It's not always easy for employers to spot the signs of an employee becoming overworked, and these symptoms can arise in any industry and any role, irrespective of seniority.

Many experts say that in addition to managers needing to navigate the workload of those under them, it’s also up to employees to create boundaries for themselves and know when they’re taking too much on and communicating this to their employer.

Amidst this workload awareness, a new trend has emerged, particularly amongst Gen Z, whereby employees are only putting in the amount of effort, and taking on the workload, they feel equates to their salary.

‘Acting your wage’, as the phenomenon has been dubbed, requires workers to reflect on how much work they do in-line with how much they’re getting paid, encouraging employees to consider if they’re doing more than they ought to, beyond their job role or pay bracket.

More than workload, it’s attitude and effort

Beyond workload, this trend tells us some important things about how employee attitudes are changing in the workplace.

What may seem like ions ago, the UK work economy was once heavily geared towards employers, unemployment levels were extremely high, and workers were seemingly more ‘desperate’ for work than they are now. Because there were so many unemployed workers in the competitive jobs market, employers knew they could replace workers easily if needed.

This fueled a ‘hustle culture’ mentality whereby employees would go above and beyond at work, often performing tasks outside of their job role, to add value to their organisation and excel their career. Of course, this still exists to some extent. But as unemployment levels dwindled, skills gaps increased, and employee wellbeing became a focal point across business – largely in response to the pandemic – workers became more focused on what they could do for themselves over what they could do for their employer.

Workers seeing their value

As a result of these changing factors, workers started to realise they are an integral part of a business, giving them importance and a say in how their organisation is run, how much work they can handle, and what their expectations are of their firm. Ultimately, employees started to recognise their value as workers, but also as humans, putting an emphasis on their health and overall wellbeing.

More than recognising their value, workers have felt more empowered to challenge employers when they feel their salaries, or benefits associated with their role, don’t align with the value of their work. This has been most notably characterised by the large swaths of striking workers, most of them protesting for increased pay, across a myriad of both public and private industries.

Isn’t it all subjective?

The average UK wage is £30,000 a year. For some workers, having this salary is a luxury. For others, it allows them to live a relatively comfortable life. And for some, it’s simply not enough. The way workers perceive wages against their own expectations is completely subjective. In relation to ‘acting your wage’, if one worker feels this is a high wage for them, they are more likely to put in more effort, whereas an employee dissatisfied with this amount is likely to put in less effort.

What workers perceive to be ‘too much’ work is also subjective, this indicates that it’s not down to salaries itself that causes the ‘act your wage’ mentality, but more to do with an employee’s individualistic perceptions about their own self-worth .i.e a worker with feelings of high self-worth is more likely to ‘act their wage’ instead of over-compensating.

In sum

Employees ‘acting their wage’ is a sign of the times. In a job market characterised by skills gaps, high levels of employment, and low retention rates, this employee-driven market has empowered workers to recognise their value as integral to a business’ success.

In an age of wellbeing, employees are done with being overworked. Instead of working late or going above and beyond to prove their worth to managers, workers are prioritising their own needs, and are only putting the amount of effort they feel equates to their salary. As an act of self-preservation, these individuals are decreasing the likelihood of them burning out. But with spectators saying economic strain will cause a marked shift in the employee-driven jobs market, it’s uncertain if this mentality is here to stay.