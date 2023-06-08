Times employees have taken to social media - what do they teach us?

As the working world shifted to being employee-centric, and workers felt more empowered than ever, social media saw a hike in the number of posts relating to employers, businesses and work.

Specifically, workers are using social media to express grievances about bosses, complain about co-workers and pull controversial stunts in the hopes of going viral.

For most of these employees, their viral posts relating to work haven’t necessarily led to them compromising their role, but it has highlighted a few things about employee relationships, behaviour in the workplace and online etiquette. These stories illustrate that a part of employee power resides in a worker’s ability to out employer wrong-doings or bring attention to workplace grievances. Here are the top 5 times employees have taken to social media...

‘Petty cake’ cake sent to quitting employee for TikTok video

A video went viral on TikTok earlier this year from a cake baker’s account. What does this have to do with work? The baker was designing this cake for an employee who wanted to give it to their leaving colleague. ‘you’re dead to us...goodbye forever QUITTER.’ read the cake embellished in a rainbow font.

"Whoever ordered this cake is the level of petty I aspire to be, this may seem like a typical cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone will eat it and be happy, but someone is salty,” says the video’s author.

"There's nothing worse than losing your work wife, your work hubby, or work BFF when they quit, they are the ones that get you through.” Ultimately, this post highlighted nuances in ‘banter’ within the workplace. What’s funny to one person, might be offensive to someone else.

TikTok worker steals company assets in viral video

In an Inception-like concept, a TikTok worker shared a TikTok video of herself stealing ‘company assets’ from the company amid getting made redundant. The clip shows the worker going around the social media site’s office in New York while pointing out various locations in the building. The company goods she had stolen were later revealed to be snacks from the office and a company lanyard which she was required to hand back in.

The video gained an astonishing 1.7m views, with the user explaining she “only stole $10 (£8) worth if snacks” with the video intending to be satirical.

Deloitte worker praises Hitler’s ‘charismatic qualities’ on LinkedIn

In this case, a former Deloitte employee took to a space specifically for work-oriented social posts. He shared a post written by himself praising the “charismatic qualities” Adolf Hitler possessed that professionals could learn from, after having read “The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler”.

Mehrotra, the post’s author, lauded over other qualities he felt Hitler possessed such as being “extremely confident”, “very intellectual” and a “magnetic speaker.”

The post was quickly deleted after a barrage of negative backlash and Mehrotra later apologised on the site for his tone-deaf post. A spokesperson from Deloitte later confirmed that Mehrotra was no longer an employee at the company.

Fired worker expresses anger on Reddit about ex-boss asking for updates

In a different scenario, a worker who had just been fired from his role took to Reddit to express his grievances about being contacted by his former boss who was asking for updates.

A screenshot image of the conversation shows a message from his old boss: “Good morning, did you create an order for this week, or an inventory?” To which the bewildered ex-employee responded: “I’m confused. Was my position eliminated or not?"

The previous boss then went on to explain that the worker’s role at the company had indeed been terminated but he needed some information from him regarding work, explaining: “...but you did inventory and prepped an order on Sunday, was wondering where it was if at all.”

To this message, the now disgruntled ex-employee replied: “Bless your heart. You don’t fire someone and still contact them to ask questions about the job because you don’t know.” This altercation highlights a complicated grey area when it comes to communication with fired employees, revealing it’s better to keep contact to a minimum.

Viral TikTok shows ex-worker returning laptop in Gucci bag

Another viral TikTok video here, and this time an ex-employee shows herself putting her work laptop into a paper Gucci bag to return it back to her former employer, so they don’t know she’s “screwed without the job.” The user went on to explain that the bag wasn’t from something she had actually purchased and had come with a prize her partner had won.

The video was met with praise from fellow users, with some saying she should have kept the laptop for payback after being made redundant. In the context of mass layoffs in various industries, this video is timely. It also highlights the propensity of workers, even from different organisations, to feel a sense of unity against employers.

To sum up

Social media is a way humans feel connected to one another. For employers, it can be a way to share your brand and grow your business. But in some cases, it can also be a space where employees share their grievances about you, one another, or taint the reputation of your firm. It’s impossible to have control over the way your staff operate online, but instilling positive employee culture, engagement and loyalty is somewhere to begin.