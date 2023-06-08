What are employee share schemes, and how do staff benefit from them?

Schemes offering people shares in their employer are set for a shake up as the government explores changes that will help boost business growth.

In a call for evidence launched this week, the government wants to hear views on Save As You Earn (SAYE) - which allows employees to buy discounted shares in their company if they save money each month for three to five years, and the Share Incentive Plan (SIP) - which allows companies to help their employees to purchase shares directly in their company or offer them as awards, tax free.

Downing Street is seeking to improve the schemes and expand their use by making it easier for businesses to set them up and offer them out to staff.

This comes as a HMRC evaluation report shows that 81% of businesses say these schemes help boost their business, with almost three quarters of these saying it has helped them retain and recruit staff. 31% of businesses which are unaware of these schemes say they are too complicated to set up.

What are employee share schemes?

Employee share schemes give businesses a way to share company ownership with their employees.

Sharing equity with staff offers them a reward for the company’s success and helps businesses to attract and retain staff. Data shows that businesses offering employee share schemes also see a marked increase in employee engagement and productivity.

There are ten different ways to distribute equity and among them are four HMRC-approved share schemes which can be more tax-efficient for businesses and employees.

The SAYE and SIP schemes are company-wide, meaning all employees need to be eligible to participate, and are often used by bigger companies with hundreds or thousands of employees.

The enterprise management incentive (EMI) scheme is used by startups and SMEs, offering staff a tax-efficient way to share in a company’s success.

First set up in 2000, EMI has become the most widely used HMRC-backed scheme. EMIs give employees the option (ie. the right) to buy shares in a company at an agreed price after meeting specific requirements which could be related to performance or a certain service period.

Tax is only incurred on the value of the shares when they’re awarded and not at the point they are exercised, offering staff a highly tax-efficient way to benefit from their hard work.

There are six other, non-approved, schemes which offer more flexibility but fewer tax benefits. They are ordinary shares, preferred shares, growth shares, unapproved options, restricted stock units (RSUs), and employee-owned trusts (EOTs).

How do employee share schemes benefit workers?

As well as offering staff a tax-efficient reward for their contribution to a business’s success, employee share schemes offer a number of other benefits for staff.

Commenting on the recent Treasury call for evidence on employee share schemes, Ifty Nasir, CEO of employee share scheme platform Vestd, said: “We support the government’s push to encourage more firms to motivate their teams with shares and options. At Vestd we’ve seen a huge uptake in interest among startups and SMEs over recent years and have helped thousands of businesses to set up share schemes for employees.

“In a challenging macroeconomic environment, employee ownership is a powerful tool to unlock growth so the review of the Save As You Earn (SAYE) and Share Incentive Plan (SIP) schemes is encouraging for businesses and employees alike.”

2023 Menopause Support Checklist Did you know that providing effective menopause support can play a major role in achieving your DE&I, Gender Pay Gap, and retention goals? Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes, anxiety, night sweats, and brain fog can significantly impact your employees' productivity and wellbeing, leading to 10% of menopausal colleagues leaving your business. This free checklist will help ensure that you have all the necessary tools and resources to provide effective menopause support in 2023. To ensure your menopause support initiatives are effective, our clinical menopause specialists have created this menopause checklist for you to work through: Conduct a menopause survey to gather feedback from employees and managers Understand the impact of menopause on DE&I and employee retention Implement flexible work arrangements and provide access to resources and support Develop a menopause policy Provide training for line managers Attend HR-focused events or seminars on menopause See what expert strategies are used by the UK’s leading employers are doing to provide personalised menopause support, and learn from their approach Show more Show less Download Checklist

Nasir added: “We’re passionate about the ‘ownership effect’ - the positive impact of sharing a slice of the pie with employees - and evidence shows that increased employee ownership can unlock increased productivity, as well as supporting recruitment and retention.

“The teams we speak to often report a greater sense of belonging among staff and ownership over their work. The feeling that everyone is pulling in the same direction is incredibly powerful and can go a long way to improving happiness and productivity at work.

“At Vestd, we’d like to see further changes to policy to widen access and enable more employees to own equity if they are contributing to the success of the business. For example, we have previously supported campaigns to increase the limits of the Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme to 500 employees and £100m of net assets from the current criteria of 250 employees and £30m of assets.”