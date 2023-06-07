Salesforce donates £8 to charity every time workers come to the office

Salesforce are attempting to incentivise their staff to return to the office by saying it will donate $10 (£8) to a local charity each day a worker chooses to come into the office over working from home.

The scheme entitled ‘Connect for Good’, will run from June 12 to June 23, and see the cloud software company spending up to $2.5m (£2m) in donations to charities chosen by employees to get them back into the office.

"Giving back is deeply embedded in everything we do, and we're proud to introduce Connect for Good to encourage employees to help raise $1m for local nonprofits," a Salesforce representative told Business Insider.

Salesforce once required over half (65%) of its workforce to come into the office three or four times a week, while the company’s CEO Marc Benioff reportedly stated that employees hired over the pandemic were exhibiting “much lower productivity.”

In January this year, the company, which has roughly 79,000 employees globally, laid off 10 percent of its workforce, citing the redundancies as an effort to alleviate pressures from economic strain. With the company openly stating its experiencing low productivity and decreased profit figures, it may seem strange that Salesforce are willing to fork out millions to get workers back in the office. Clearly, the company feels that being in the office is conducive to long-term business growth. Does this make sense?

The right incentive

The majority of large organisations are offering a hybrid model, which allows flexibility for their workers. Companies such as Deloitte, Slack and Dropbox are all offering employees a remote-first model, whereas firms such as Netflix are office-first.

After the pandemic, Amazon, Salesforce, Disney and JPMorgan were all amongst companies who ditched remote work and mandated that their workforce return to the office. But with workers feeling empowered now more than ever, demands to return to the office were met with some aggravation from staff, who expect flexibility as a prerequisite.

Studies show that workers value flexibility over a higher salary or company perks, making it difficult for firms to incentivise staff back to the office. Salesforce obviously want to paint themselves in a good light by donating to local businesses, but it seems unlikely that workers will adjust their lifestyles and come back into the office for a charity donation.

The company seemingly feels that working in the office will contribute to long-term business growth, which is why they’re forking out £2m. But if the ‘lower productivity’ as a result of remote work is leading to dwindling growth, will working in the office and the profit that’s achieved from this offset the funds donated to charity? Clearly, Salesforce believes it will.

Is being in the office better for business?

The pandemic was the reason why companies started working remotely en masse. But the pandemic started almost three years ago and now many employers are slating remote work as the reason for decreased productivity. The narrative about remote work and productivity seems to be skewed, with there being so many contradictory opinions and pieces of research.

Countless studies claim that remote work and flexibility has a myriad of benefits for a workforce and their employer. Remote work can lead to increased worker happiness, making them more likely to feel a sense of loyalty to their employer and potentially incites a willingness to work harder. One study found that those who work from home spend 10 minutes less a day being unproductive, work one more day a week than those who are in the office and are 47% more productive overall.

This echoes the results from surveys that have asked employees about their own habits – half of employees say they feel more productive working from home. Productivity is a difficult thing to measure as it’s relatively abstract. But there’s something to say about the differences in workers feeling productive and actually being productive at home.

Last year, Sir James Dyson, the founder of the household appliance company with the same name, lambasted government legislation allowing workers to request flexible working arrangements from their first day. "The government talks loftily of the UK being a 'science and technology superpower' while doing everything it can to achieve the exact opposite," said Dyson in a commentary piece for The Times.

"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is. It prevents the collaboration and in-person training that we need to develop new technology and maintain competitiveness against global rivals,” continued Dyson.

These remarks from Dyson illustrate an important point. Even though employees might feel productive and research backs up this sentiment. Productivity isn’t only about the amount of work an employee can do. It’s also about them doing the ‘right’ kind of work, which has been historically bolstered by in-person interaction and innovation, suggesting that there isn't necessarily a correct answer when it comes to the remote work-productivity debate, there could be grey area.