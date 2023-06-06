Managers say Gen Z is hardest to work with

A recent survey revealed that a significant number of business founders and managers have a negative perception of working with Gen Z employees.

The research, which surveyed 1344 workers in managerial roles, found that almost half (49%) of people in these positions said they found it difficult working with those born after 1997 “all or most of the time” and 79% said they find this generation the most difficult to have in the workplace.

Amongst the reasons for this dislike, entitlement and a lack of effort, productivity and drive were on the list. Additionally, managers said that younger workers were “too easily offended’ and this was a reason they became difficult to work with.

It’s well accepted that diversity in a business can lead to growth, innovation and profit. That being said, if workers from different generations don’t know how to communicate in an effective way, this can cause issues and stagnate the firm’s progression.

Gen Z joined the workforce at a time of change

When Gen Z joined the workforce, it was at a time of significant change. Workers were leaving their jobs in mass numbers and the pandemic ushered in remote work. Some believe that young professionals joining the workforce at this time, having not experienced an entirely in-person environment, may have stunted their ability to develop people skills and communicate effectively.

Spectators have also raised concerns over whether joining businesses during this period has stopped young professionals from gaining hard skills associated with their industry or job role which can be better learnt from having in-person work experience.

In another survey, 41% of Gen Z said they are unable to fulfil public delivery without acute anxiety, compared to 25% of Baby Boomers. While the same figure (41%) said they come across challenges with communication when attempting to confront difficult issues in the workplace, compared to 22% of Baby Boomers.

Andrew Jackson, co-founder of digital tool company Rethinkly, comments: “If we think of the teams and groups we work in, why do some perform better than others? Well, it turns out that people being able to express themselves, say what they think, call out bad stuff, and feel connected to their colleagues are the things that really make a difference.

“For most, employee voice means sending out an annual survey and then trying to work out what to do with the results. Ambitious organisations are using tools like Rethinkly to discover what their talent really thinks and feels only then do you have real power through more comprehensive data to make positive changes.”

As workforces become increasingly diverse, HR practitioners will be tasked with ensuring cohesiveness and good communication across ages. Greater age diversity will certainly have an impact on a company’s culture and the environment that employees operate in. It’s important for managers to ensure a multi-generational workforce has the tools and support to be able to bond with one another and know how to communicate with each other. This is particularly crucial considering an inability to communicate effectively is directly linked to an employee’s productivity levels.

Jackson continues: “Most challenges at work stem from a lack of or just bad communication. Communication challenges are directly aligned with morale, productivity, and commitment which have real business impact. Effective communication and building a strong culture based on healthy engagement are often talked about but surprisingly difficult to achieve. But when organisations start to embed and grow critical communication skills and adopt them as a competitive advantage, they can start to see a significant shift in their trajectory.”