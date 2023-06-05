Can AI lead to discrimination in recruitment?

The working world is coloured with apprehension towards artificial intelligence and the impact it’s having on society, many believing the technology will upheave society and the working world.

None the less, the likely positive consequences of AI cannot be denied, it contributing significantly to advances in alleviating the climate crisis and inequality and diagnosing health conditions.

For example, Swiss media publishing company Ringier uses AI to check for media bias in its content output, while AI-powered tools are being used to alert law enforcement agencies about human trafficking events.

AI can certainly bring about justice and equality, but in the case of equality in the workplace, could AI do more harm than good? Some spectators have warned that there is a natural bias in the use of AI. As it becomes integrated into workplaces, there could be the possibility of human bias integrating into the tasks performed by robots when data is put into the machine.

For instance, a hiring system based on the data of a business’ historical hiring process would be able to use information to decide who to hire in the future, but this type of technology might reinforce prejudice and inequality in the workplace, reinstating non-diverse workplaces. Also, human workers put data into AI, meaning their individual bias could be a part of the fabric of its functions.

Discrimination in the recruitment process

AI is being used in the recruitment processes for companies now more than ever, but there are various aspects of the working the world which could mean bias is reinforced. Research shows that women are more likely to downplay their skills when applying to jobs compared with men, while most applicants subconsciously use gendered language. As a result, men are more likely to use assertive language more relevant to a role, potentially enabling these candidates to be seen as more qualified for a role.

But discrimination within recruitment already exists in full force even without AI reinforcing it. In an American study from 2021, researchers put forward 84,000 fake applications to entry-level roles and found that applications with ‘distinctively black names’ such as Antwan, Darnell and Tamika were less likely to receive a response than applications submitted with ‘distinctively white names’ such as Brad, Erin and Rebecca.

What’s more, experts warn that current AI tools already widely used by recruiters such as personality tests, video interviews and gamified assessments fail to consider candidates who have disabilities and need appropriate adjustments. This type of recruitment is also unlikely to pick up on nuance in a candidate’s character and won’t necessarily be able to pick up on soft skills, such as personability and communication skills, within the recruitment process.

“I don’t want to seem completely biased as though it’s all going to be OK – there will be challenges," says futurist, technology expert and business influencer Bernard Marr. “AI has the potential to solve so many problems we have in this world such as inequality and climate change. But we will have to completely reinvent what it means to be human. In the way that AI is going to impact jobs and our society, there will clearly be losers in all of this.”

These issues highlight the need for regulation around AI when it comes to recruitment and discrimination. Already in the US, the government has introduced a bill to try and counteract the potential consequences of AI reinforcing bias and discrimination in the workplace. The Algorithmic Accountability Act will require companies to go through assessments and scan their systems for any bias.

“AI could entrench inequality into businesses if we don’t use it the right way,” says Marr. “Amazon learned this the hard way, they wanted to use AI to help them recruit new employees and looked at the profiles of successful employees in the past to find future candidates. But there was a clear gender bias where the AI discriminated against females – this is obviously a challenge.

“But companies can also use AI to tackle discrimination in the recruitment process. For example, Unilever are doing this. A lot of the time, humans don’t understand the biases we have, but technology can overcome and identify this. Unilever implemented AI into their recruitment process and had AI identifying facial expressions and tone of voice, they found that it made their workforce more diverse.”

To sum up, HR professionals may have to keep an eye on whether their processes involving AI are propagating discrimination, which could further entrench inequality into their firm, undoing efforts to create diversity and equity. In contrast, AI has the potential to make firms more diverse – it's really up to employers to ensure which way this goes. As AI augmentation unravels, the ethical questions that arise from this integration will need to be answered – it's partly up to HR practitioners to vet this moving forward.