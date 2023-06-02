Employee stress indicates layoff surviving workers are the real losers

A recent study revealed that 76% of workers feel stress related to being at work – a 13% increase from last year.

There are many reasons why workers are feeling more stressed than before, but economic pressures and the cost-of-living crisis are often cited as a main cause for concern. For many workers, fear of being made redundant during the current economic climate is a fear. This fear is exacerbated by headlines about mass layoffs across various industries and the likelihood of AI replacing jobs.

Indeed, many workers have found themselves being sacked as companies re-evaluate where their costs are going and aim to streamline their workforce. A large headcount isn’t the only sign of business success anymore, and many workers have found themselves facing the brunt of this.

Beyond those workers who have lost their jobs, what about those workers who have managed to survive all this external pressure? Reports state these workers feel survivor guilt, fears their company’s culture will change because of the shifts, and sadness their friends and colleagues – an important part of the employee experience for workers – have all left the organisation.

But many of these workers have also reported fearing they will need to take on more responsibility amid colleagues departing, indicating that in the wake of increased economic pressure and layoffs, an increased workload could be why staff are more stressed than ever.

UK workers are the most likely to keep quiet

With many companies having made workers redundant, it might be assumed that these surviving employees are the lucky ones. But with less workers, remaining staff may be forced to take on the responsibilities of those who have left, leading to increased potential for burnout, stress and poor mental health.

Simultaneously, research shows that UK employees in particular find it difficult to speak about mental health at work – only one in ten would speak about their mental health to a line manager, 14% said they would discuss it with a colleague and only 5% said they would speak to HR about it. This illustrates that more needs to be done to encourage workers to speak more openly about their mental health to be able to better manage it with the support of their employer.

Unless leftover work is being picked up by AI – which in many organisations this is already happening – remaining employees in a workplace are likely to be feeling the impact of an increased workload. This combined with the fact that workers aren’t likely to express their stress to managers, is a recipe for employee burnout and sick leave.

Poor mental health = business decline

These findings coincide with data that shows a record number of workers are taking time off work due to sickness, with one of the main causes of sickness being mental health concerns.

Countless reports support the notion that mental health is the main reason workers take time off or call in sick. Recent research from PwC found that two in five businesses have seen an increase in employees taking long-term sick leave because of mental health since the pandemic, while three in five (59%) businesses agree that employee health impacts the economic performance of their business – amongst these respondents, 25% strongly agree.

“Increased sick leave means lower business productivity and high stress levels, and when not managed properly or supported, the risks, costs and disruption can be far greater,” says Anthony Bruce, Chair of Health Industries at PwC.

“Helping employees to stay productive in work not only benefits organisations, it promotes the employee’ mental wellbeing and financial security at a time when stress and economic hardship are a worry for many.”

Clearly, economic strain is having a drastic impact on the way businesses are operating. It’s caused firms to make difficult decisions around redundancies, which impacts leaving workers but also impacts existing workers through giving them bigger workloads. But it’s also having a more direct impact on the stress levels of employees who are likely finding it difficult navigating hiked costs.

Laying off workers may seem like the right decision to saving money and streamlining the business, but if existing employees are picking up the slack from those who have left and risking stress and time off as a result, this could end up being more costly for a business overall.