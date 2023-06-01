What is 'rust-out' and are your employees showing signs of it?

‘Rust-out’ is a the latest buzzword sweeping the workplace, but what exactly is it?

Well, it's basically the opposite of burnout, and refers to employees being bored and idle in their job roles for too long and starting to experience just as much job dissatisfaction as they would with too much work on their plate.

Despite the term rust-out being relatively new, the attitude is all too common within the workplace, as statistics suggest that 91% of employees are not engaged in their work.

The benefits of ensuring your employees are engaged are paramount for business growth, as evidence suggests that absenteeism decreases by 41% and profitability increases by 21%, all by employees finding purpose and satisfaction in their day-to-day roles.

Leadership development and coaching specialists FirstHuman believe this represents a huge opportunity for leaders. If leaders can tune in to their colleagues, solicit ideas, then create an environment where staff trust that these will be acted upon, they’ll no longer be suffering with bored and idle employees.

In all businesses, opportunities for employees to make meaningful contributions that align with their passions are everywhere. To take one example, Toyota employees generate more than one million process improvement ideas annually and 90 percent of those ideas are implemented. Toyota has 370,000 employees. That’s around three ideas per employee, per year put into practice. With that pace of innovation, no-one’s getting bored.

If engaged, employees are a font of ideas and for what they want to see changed or created. Naturally, these ideas are going to be driven by what they care about.

We should be aware that it’s the leader’s job to act as a role model in igniting these conversations. The leader should first share what they care about, what breakthroughs they’re seeking to achieve in the workplace, what engages and keeps them vital in the workplace.

Richard Atherton, Organisational Wellbeing Partner at FirstHuman says: “Tackling rust-out is about the leader reimagining themselves as a coach and champion of their team members. Their job becomes less about checking that people are doing a good job, and more about creating a potent environment by tuning in to what people care about, then committing and equipping their people to act on achieving their dreams within the company.”

Once the leader has established a level of depth in the conversation, they can begin to ask people critical questions like What do you care about? What frustrates you most about working here? If you could wave a magic wand, how would this place be different in six months, in one year? If you as the leader have these answers, you can encourage those in your team to start taking action towards achieving their dreams. Letting go of your own agendas and preconceptions about these ideas is critical at this junction. Encourage your team members to consult others about the idea, but remove yourself as arbiter, unless you believe the idea might be detrimental to the rest of the organisation.

Further, this idea generation phase can’t be a fire and forget interaction. In cultures where encouraging initiative-taking is not the norm, people may rightly have very low levels of trust about whether they’ll be given the space to work on their ideas themselves.

A common scenario is that whilst one manager might be encouraging them to take action on an initiative that excites them, another manager might be telling them to drop it for something more important. For a leader committed to dealing with rust-out, they may need to step in to protect their person’s time to ensure their team member is able to move forward.

This will also generally require the leader to proactively check in to ensure their staff member is getting the space and support they need. It can be very easy for less confident staff members to acquiesce at the first hurdle. The leader may need to stay engaged on a frequent basis.