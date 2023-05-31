Digital security should be rooted into your company culture - here's why

Pleas from Government officials for firms to better protect themselves against cyber attacks have typically fallen on deaf ears.

For decades, easily preventable cyber attacks have impacted organisations costing them tons of time, money and energy – in some cases this can lead to reputational damage or loss of data.

As remote work became the norm over the pandemic, and businesses were tasked with operating from multiple locations and networks, cyber attacks against firms went up significantly. As a result, cyber crime costs the UK economy roughly £27 billion a year. Don’t get it twisted, even though you can’t see it, cyber crime and data breaches are a serious threat to the business world, and most companies aren’t doing enough in educating their staff on how they can protect their organisation.

Why don’t we care about cyber crime?

From a psychological perspective, there are a few reasons why many organisations aren’t protected well against cyber threats. Firstly, people don’t know what they don’t know, and many firms lack adequate training and education about protection. Most employees don’t understand what they’re protecting themselves against, who they’re protecting themselves from, or how big the potential for an attack is.

Secondly, even if people understand how significant the potential for an attack is, it’s difficult for them to care about something that hasn’t happened yet or might never happen. This 'cognitive dissonance' - when someone's behaviours don't align with their beliefs - means that very few workers can muster up the time, energy or care to adequately protect themselves, even if it could be catastrophic if they don’t. The same kind of dissonance can be seen in the climate crisis, for example, where people know they should be doing something to prevent a catastrophe but lack the know-how or care because it hasn’t happened yet.

What can HR professionals do?

It’s not just down to a company’s IT department to install malware protection and input two-step authentication in business computers to prevent the firm from coming under attack. The majority of cyber attacks come about due to employee negligence. Human error is the biggest factor in making a business vulnerable to a data breach and workers cause about 20% of all attacks – making employees the biggest threat factor for a firm. As a result, the most effective mitigation technique a company can have is effectively training its staff. So, it’s down to HR to ensure workers are fully educated and aware of how to not make themselves a vulnerable target.

Ultimately, cyber security needs to be an active part of a company’s DNA and culture, and this is instilled and cultivated by a firm’s HR team. In this culture, phrases like 'malware', 'phishing', and 'ransom attack' are all common phrases within your organisation. In this sense, cyber safety is a matter of culture as much as it's a matter of education.

“By far, the most important thing for HR leaders to understand is that data protection is everyone’s responsibility,” explained Steve Ryan, senior consultant for security company BARR Advisory.

“HR leaders need to work with members of the security team to shift the company culture from a mindset of ‘we do security because we’re required to be compliant’ to ‘we do security because we want to instil trust in our customers and grow our organisation.’ With this shift in mindset, security becomes the basis for everything the organisation does,” he explained.

“The best way to begin is by simply starting the conversation with your employees and educating them on why security is so important. Steer away from those mundane training modules that no one pays attention to and instead, make security training sessions interactive and hands-on. When you make security a part of every team member’s daily responsibilities, compliance will inherently follow.”

Clearly, things employees can do to protect themselves against cyber attacks can be easily integrated into the day-to-day routines of workers, and education doesn’t have to be a drag, it can, and should be, interactive and easy for staff to remember and understand its importance – only then can firms protect themselves from something potentially catastrophic.