Presenter's 'unwise' work relationship scandal shows the importance of robust HR policies

Whether you’re a fan of daytime TV or not, you can’t have missed the recent scandal embroiling Phillip Schofield and This Morning.

Schofield stepped down from hosting the daytime show last week after two decades as a presenter, as pressure grew following his admission of an affair with a much younger colleague while he was still married.

Schofield recently admitted in a statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

"That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."

Schofield resigned following his admission, and an ITV spokesperson subsequently said the broadcaster was “deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made… by Phillip Schofield.

"The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust. Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.”

The fallout from the controversy continued this week with his removal from the Prince’s Trust website, with the young people’s charity stating: “In light of Phillip's recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together."

The revelations have prompted questions around what is and isn’t appropriate workplace behaviour, particularly when it comes to relationships between employees.

This is especially important given the senior position Schofield held and the, reportedly, very junior employee he has admitted to being in an ‘unwise but not illegal’ relationship with.

Below, employment experts have shared their insights with HR Grapevine.

‘Dishonesty makes matters worse’

Kate Palmer, HR Advice and Consultancy Director at Peninsula, addressed Schofield’s description of his workplace relationship as ‘unwise but not illegal’.

“When you hold a senior position at work, your actions are scrutinised from all angles,” said Palmer.

“Not breaking the law, both from a business and personal point of view, will undoubtedly be top of the list but you’ll also be held to account on your moral standpoint too, even when your actions aren’t unlawful.

“You are expected to set an example for the rest of the organisation; to do the ‘right thing’. If you don’t uphold professionalism, then how can you require that of everyone else?”

Palmer continued: “Relationships between a university lecturer and one of their students are often considered in the context of ‘power imbalances’. They aren’t illegal given the age of the participants, but it does pose questions on voluntary consent. Does the (sometimes considerably) younger student feel their academic success is reliant on continuing the relationship?

“The same applies in the wider workplace when a senior employee begins a relationship with a younger colleague, especially one that is built on a mentor/mentee arrangement.

“There are also questions to be asked on whether contractual obligations are at play and whether they are being stuck to. It is quite normal for organisations to have rules on workplace romances so that any conflict of interest or other issues can be addressed at an early stage. These rules are there for a reason and breaches can result in valid disciplinary action.

“Dishonesty around a disclosure like that can make matters worse and employers would need to decide what would be reasonable in the circumstances.”

‘It can go horribly wrong’

Jim Moore, employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash, said: “Having a relationship with a co-worker can go horribly wrong, and – as Phillip Schofield has discovered – the consequences can be severe.

“Forbidding co-workers from dating is impractical, so it's important to have policies in place that warn against inappropriate behaviour, harassment, favouritism, abuse of authority, conflict of interest, and other issues that can arise.

“Many employers have a policy that requires employees to disclose relationships with co-workers to HR. This is not because HR wants to be the romance police, it’s a matter of business conduct and risk management.

"If a manager or supervisor is involved with a junior employee, there's a risk of actual or perceived favouritism, which can cause resentment. Who's friendly (or not) with each of the parties can impact office politics and working relationships. Things can quickly deteriorate and the business will suffer.

“It can be really difficult for co-workers who are dating to prevent relationship issues from coming into the office. Arguments, break-ups and unfaithfulness can bring a lot of tension into the workplace that makes everyone uncomfortable.

"If two employees can no longer work together and there's no scope to move one of them to a role unrelated to the other, an employer may be faced with having to dismiss one of them. How does the business decide in a way that avoids a discrimination or unfair dismissal claim?

"Simply put, workplace romances often end in tears. Workers looking for love would be better off searching online rather than in the staff room.”