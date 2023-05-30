UK's surge in skilled worker immigration shows why diversity is a good business decision

According to new figures, Britain has seen an increase in the number of skilled workers coming from Asia and Africa.

The research from Sky News indicates that these workers are emigrating following the post-Brexit migration system that aims to bring ‘skilled workers’ to the country, such as those in IT, nursing and accounting.

The new system reportedly makes it easier for those outside of the EU to enter the country to work, and the new figures show that despite the number of European migrants decreasing since Brexit, this has been offset with the number of migrants coming into the country from outside Europe.

Amongst some of the leading countries these skilled workers are coming from, India, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana are some of the countries where workers are being attracted to come over the most.

Under the new scheme, the health sector has reportedly benefitted the most, while many IT professionals have also made use of the new policies – 35,000 IT workers have come to the UK under the system.

This influx of workers from across the globe indicates that UK businesses will likely see an increase in diversity within their teams.

Why is diversity a good business decision?

Countless studies show that a more diverse workforce is beneficial to any business. A study from Mckinsey suggests that diverse executive teams produce returns that are 53% higher than their non-diverse counterparts, while a different study found that diverse groups uncover more angles leading to better decision making.

Larisa Budaeva, founder of immigration tech platform Nation.better, says dismantling bias in the recruitment process is important in achieving a diverse workforce: “Hiring and relocating talent is not an easy process, however, but there are a lot of benefits of a diverse workforce, including enhanced creativity and innovation, filling the skills gap and people from different backgrounds working together to foster creativity, innovation and solutions.

“We’d like to see more HR teams develop inclusive policies and practices that promote inclusivity and prevent discrimination in all aspects of employment, including recruitment, training, promotion, and compensation. This involves actively seeking diverse candidates, removing bias from selection processes, and providing equal opportunities for growth and advancement.”

Clearly, different perspectives allow businesses to think more creatively, be more innovative, and ultimately make more money. But it’s up to HR practitioners to ensure that this diversity is enhanced correctly through positive management.

Joanna Kori, Head of People for data company Encompass Corporation, says that policies such as flexibility can attract this talent from overseas. She comments: “Bringing together and harnessing different perspectives and life experiences is incredibly important for any business, as is merging skill sets and strategies to optimise operations. Building a team with members from different parts of the world naturally involves blending a variety of differences, both personal and professional, which can encourage a more open workforce, which, crucially, learns from each other.

“The benefits of fostering a diverse workforce are significant and wide-ranging, and the onus is on organisations to make these a reality through means such as flexible working and by putting policies in place that will attract and retain people from widening talent pools. HR and recruitment teams need to set the tone for an inclusive company culture, which is driven by strong values that employees can align to and believe in, to see a workforce that thrives, and talent that can ultimately play a critical role in impacting the skills shortage within industries such as technology.”

Because your talent pool widens so significantly when purposefully seeking a more diverse workforce, many suggest that this leads to recruiters hiring better talent than they would if choosing from a smaller pool. Bev White, CEO of digital talent acquisition company Nash Squared, echoes this sentiment: “All of the evidence shows that improving inclusivity has a very wide impact on an organisation, from culture to engagement to performance. The evidence also shows that inclusivity improves the quality of hire, because it widens the pool of talent and opens out new skill sets and new ways of thinking.