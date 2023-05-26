Women overcompensate in emails - is there anything wrong with this?

In a study from 2019, it was found that the average office worker receives 121 emails and sends out roughly 40 emails a day.

Emailing has been a part of the day-to-day function of almost every business ever since its inception. Workers email externally, but also email internally to communicate with fellow colleagues.

We email so much that the phrase ‘email fatigue’ came into fruition to describe the tiring and unpleasant effect of having to reply to a barrage of messages – for which 38% of employees said would push them to quit their job. Emails are an important part of an employee’s working life, but the way we communicate with each other is often influenced by our background and life experiences.

This was bought to light in a TikTok video that went viral over the pandemic captioned: ‘Updating my email style to match my male colleagues’. The video showed the female user editing non-assertive or ‘too polite’ language from an email, omitting unnecessary exclamation points and the phrase ‘I think...’ before a statement.

Many users could identify with the video, one commenting: “Just realised how much I soften myself in professional emails even though I know I am right,” while another user said: “Me when I have to delete the 23 exclamation points that I am programmed to type into every email so I don’t come off as abrasive.”

The way women interact with the people around them at work is a byproduct of gendered socialisation and decades of marginalisation. Being a woman in society often feels like being a walking paradox – needing to be assertive, but not too assertive that you offend anyone; needing to be professional, but not so much that people think you’re boring; and having to be extra friendly so that people don’t find you threatening. These are sentiments echoed by a large quantity of women at work, often manifesting in email language styles.

Because of its complexity, the way these interactions play out is nuanced and goes unnoticed. However, because of the permanence of email interactions and because these interactions increased over the pandemic, it has been easier to identify now more than ever.

Should women be writing emails more like men?

Despite the good intentions behind this identification, many spectators have warned of the problems involved in gendering language and having too much expectation of women to alter their communication style.

In the same way women might want to appear more assertive in their communication, there are also cases where female workers are berated for emails that seem harsh. A Canadian news outlet highlighted the story of Carlee Barackman, an employee who was called out by her CEO for being ‘too blunt’ in emails to fellow colleagues, when she cut out extra adjectives and exclamation points to be more efficient.

“I felt worried that, by adding extra fluff to an email, I would appear unprofessional, and also worried that, if I kept my replies short and direct, everyone would assume I was angry,” Barackman said. Indicating that because women have paradoxical expectations of them, it can often feel that they can 'never do the right thing'.

Because women have been socialised to embody characteristics associated with ‘femininity’ – such as being caring, gentle, docile and submissive – it’s more easily noticed when a female worker doesn’t communicate from this mindset. Therefore, it’s not as simple as encouraging women to ‘be more assertive’. Ultimately, there is space for feminine qualities to exist in the way we communicate at work, despite them being conventionally excluded from the business world.

Female workers should of course have the freedom to be assertive without it being singled out, but women should also feel free to use exclamation marks and be as polite as they want without feeling self-conscious too. So much of this is to do with the expectations we have of women, which even if from a place of good intentions, can perpetuate the issue and lead to female workers being held to different standards compared to their peers. If this freedom is enabled, female workers could communicate however they want without needing to feel self-conscious of how they’re coming across.