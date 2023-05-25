How to avoid transwashing in business this Pride

Ahead of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, Joanne Lockwood, Inclusive Culture Expert and CEO of SEE Change Happen, outlines what transwashing is, and the negative effects it can have on your business...

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people and whilst the rights and treatment of people with different sexual orientations have to some extent improved, transgender and non-binary individuals still face a lot of opposition and misunderstanding. Transgender rights have become a hot topic, but also a tick-box exercise, which has also led to a different type of discrimination similar to pinkwashing in the form of transwashing.

In the 2021 Government census 165,000 people identify as "other" sexual orientations and 262,000 people (0.5%) said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth but the figures are expected to be greater than that because of people not wishing to disclose their gender identity.

The negative effects of transwashing on both consumers and businesses

Transwashing is the practice of promoting trans rights for reputation purposes with a level of disregard for whether it is actually doing the trans community any good. An example of a transwashed service is one that might market itself as transgender-friendly without actually being open to having transgender staff or offering transgender-specific services.

Transwashing is not only hurtful to transgender and non-binary people but can also damage businesses and alienate potential customers and can potentially end in legal action. In today's climate of increasing awareness and appreciation of gender diversity, customers (especially the younger generation) are more likely to boycott brands that engage in transwashing and vote with their wallet, as may their friends and families, because the lack of authenticity is both off-putting and offensive.

Employee Wellbeing:

Strategy & Implementation for a Sustainable Wellbeing Solution Workplace wellbeing is more important than ever before, especially as the majority of employees have moved to remote or hybrid working. With the shift in working styles, it can be difficult for senior leaders to understand or measure how their employees are managing their mental health. So what can you do to make employees feel better supported, valued, and heard? This combined pack and guide has been designed to help you navigate our new working environment and create a comprehensive strategy for employee wellbeing You will learn: Steps to follow to get your ideal wellbeing strategy embedded into your business

Top 10 tips for mindful living

Desk stretches to boost your employee's mental and physical health Download our guide now and take the first step towards creating a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce. Show more Show less Download Guide & Pack

Transgender consumers will often do their research when considering using a new product or service and will take the time to read reviews and see if other transgender people have had positive experiences. There are still many reports of transgender people being refused service, harassed, or even attacked in places that are supposed to welcome them. So how can businesses ensure they authentically support transgender rights and make the workplace authentically inclusive for transgender and non-binary people?