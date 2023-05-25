Have university degrees become redundant?

University degrees have historically been considered a rite of passage for people wanting to pursue a career in a particular field. From a young age, people are told that if they work hard academically, they can be whatever they want to be.

This has meant that at the tender age of 18, when the majority of people decide to attend university, young people say goodbye to their families and friends and set off for higher education. For most, this will be their first time having to be independent and self-sufficient, and these years will become some of the most formative of their lives.

Despite this, a third of young people today feel that university degrees are a ‘waste of time’, while 58% feel a degree “doesn’t prepare students for the real world” - increased figures from the previous year. With that being said, what are some of the factors influencing the way students feel?

Value since the pandemic

The pandemic saw a complete re-vamp of the way universities operate. Many students were forced to have virtual lectures and be confined to their university accommodation, disrupting their education and entire university experience. In a study from StudentMinds, 82% of those surveyed say the pandemic negatively impacted their academic experience.

This led many students to question whether they were getting adequate bang for their buck, and if the education they were receiving was worth the amount they were spending. This is particularly pressing considering the rate that degrees have increased in price over the course of the past 20 years. When the Higher Education Act was introduced in 2004, universities could only charge £3000 per student for the three years. This eventually hiked to £9250, the price it is today, in 2010.

Students are paying much more for their degrees, before even having had a full-time job for many. This, combined with the consequences of the pandemic, forced many students to consider if their money was well-spent on a degree.

How people make money is changing

From crypto to OnlyFans, the perception of what is required to make money is changing. Now, young people, who are the primary attendees at universities, are bombarded with images of people on social media making money in unconventional ways. Users can make money from posting an image on Instagram or uploading a video onto YouTube. As a result, many young people question the need for a degree after seeing people who have thriving careers without one.

Many graduates also report not feeling they have the necessary industry experience required for a role when they come out of university and want to find a job, making them feel like going straight into work, while avoiding university and forking out thousands of pounds, is a better option. For this reason, many end up feeling deceived as they enter higher education with the expectation of being able to easily get a job at the end of it.

The skills we need are changing

The working world is changing at an unprecedented pace. The pandemic, economic pressures, and AI are all influencing the kind of skills workers will need in the future.

“We’re entering an era of unprecedented change with digital transformation and emerging trends like automation,” says David Blake, CEO of education technology company Degreed. “The skills needed for today’s and tomorrow’s jobs are changing faster than traditional learning vehicles (e.g. university degrees, colleges, and certificate courses) can keep up with.

“In fact, today technical skills only stay relevant for about two years. You just have to look at the investments going into the sector to understand that this is where the winds are blowing and investor confidence is high.”

As the skills required for jobs continue to change, so do the avenues workers are using to attain their skills. The opportunity for gaining knowledge through online degrees, online courses and apprenticeships is higher than ever, with these qualifications becoming more adequately recognised by employers. The price of university also disproportionately affects people from low-income backgrounds, meaning that a need for accepting more forms of education other than a degree is becoming important.

Blake continues: “As skills have an increasingly shorter shelf-life, every company needs to be in the learning business. Truly effective corporate learning involves more than just acquiring knowledge —it’s about creating impact through knowledge and new skills. When done well, corporate learning builds up a talented workforce to evolve and improve.

"The emphasis for business and HR leaders must now be on tracking all forms of learning (formal and informal, online, on-the-job and so on) to truly understand what an employee can do. College degrees are heavily relied on as they are easy to measure, simply put it on your resume and a recruiter can see you’re qualified. That’s a lot harder with online courses and on-the-job learning, but when there’s a consistent, easy way to measure and track these kinds of courses, they will rapidly overtake degrees as an up-to-date measure of competency.”

Sum Up

To sum up, the key word in this piece is ‘change’. The world is changing at such a rapid pace, bringing about doubts around whether conventional gateways to a job, like a degree, are necessary for success. With the introduction of AI into the workforce, permanent changes to businesses caused by the pandemic, and new ways to make money, the future seems uncertain to many.

There will always be a place for university degrees, especially for more specialist areas. But more people are questioning a degree's value as opposed to mindlessly entering a university without thought of other options. In align with this, HR practitioners need to be open to accepting candidates from a variety of backgrounds with a variety of different qualifications.