We have to say goodbye to toxic wellbeing 

It’s well accepted that the wellbeing of employees is an important factor in the overall success of a business.

Since the pandemic, companies more than ever are acknowledging the importance of the mental and physical health of workers as integral to innovation and productivity. As a result, ‘wellbeing’ as a concept is now an important pillar in the culture of most firms, both as a tool to attract and retain talent, and to ensure productivity while minimising burnout.

But too much of one good thing can be bad. Even though a focus on wellbeing has good intentions behind it, there’s a phenomenon brewing beneath the surface on social media of toxic positivity and wellbeing, that can have the ironic inverse effect of making workers feel rubbish.

What is toxic positivity?

Toxic positivity or toxic wellbeing is the phenomenon of organisations, or users on social media, proposing that a positive mental attitude and healthy lifestyle are key to ‘having’ wellbeing, despite a person’s emotional pain or difficult situation.

Perhaps proponents of healthy living and an indestructible positive attitude have good intentions, but for many users, constantly hearing about what you should be doing to make yourself feel better can have its downfalls. Having a constant positive outlook can mean that employees can deny their own negative feelings or emotions.

On the Healthline website, Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, a clinical psychologist, says: “Toxic positivity is the assumption, either by one’s self or others, that despite a person’s emotional pain or difficult situation, they should only have a positive mindset or — my pet peeve term — ‘positive vibes.’

“Toxic positivity, at its core, is an avoidance strategy used to push away and invalidate any internal discomfort. “Avoidance or suppression of emotional discomfort leads to increased anxiety, depression, and overall worsening of mental health.

“Failure to effectively process emotions in a timely manner can lead to a myriad of psychological difficulties, including disrupted sleep, increased substance abuse, risk of an acute stress response, prolonged grief, or even PTSD.”

This type of wellbeing is particularly geared towards Gen Z and Millennials. Most young people would have seen content come up on their social media pages of others who seem to ‘have it all’ in terms of productive, healthy practices. Maybe a few years ago ‘having it all’ was possessing the most money or having the most friends, but in an era of wellbeing, ‘having it all’ also encompasses having the best daily lifestyle conducive to productivity and good health.

With so many young people being bombarded with information on how to have the ‘best wellbeing’, being continuously fed content of people with these disciplined lifestyles, it’s easy for them to draw comparisons and feel bad about their own lifestyles or health if they’re not as good.

Hustle culture’s cousin?

If you think this phenomenon is completely original, think again. In the same way ‘hustle culture’ may have had positive intentions for a healthy and full life – proposing a focus on productivity, ambition and hard work – inadvertently this way of life disregards a work-life balance and has the consequence of making those who don’t subscribe to this ideology feel that they aren’t working hard enough. What’s more, hustle culture has been directly linked to burnout.

Like 4am runs and a ‘work never stops’ mentality are staples of hustle culture, hour-long meditation sessions and ‘a positive mindset no matter what’ are key aspects of toxic wellbeing, and the two are clearly linked – both starting as ideologies that aimed to benefit the lives of working people.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of regular workers can’t live up to the lifestyles associated with these ideologies, many comparing themselves to those who can and feeling shameful as a result of not being able to.

What can we do?

Hustle culture blew up on LinkedIn, while toxic wellbeing is prominent on TikTok and Instagram, indicating that a widespread demographic is impacted by unhealthy and unrealistic pressures. The majority of these pressures come from social media, particularly because workers can see the apparent ‘successes’ of their peers who supposedly subscribe to these lifestyles.

An awareness around social media, and not comparing your successes to others, can be easily integrated into any wellbeing education employers give to their staff. Helping employees understand that wellbeing and success means something different to every individual can be important in enabling them to define wellbeing by their own standards.