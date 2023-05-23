In 2003, a website was created to help connect the world’s professionals to help them be more productive and successful. LinkedIn, a social media site we have all grown to know, was created by its founders as they wanted to find a way of using the internet to enable networking amongst professionals from different sectors and from across the world.

Clearly, LinkedIn founders achieved what they sought to – by 2007 the site had more than 15 million members and in 2016 it was sold to Microsoft for an eyewatering $26bn. Most people who operate within businesses have a LinkedIn profile, and throughout the years it’s been a space for founders to meet and achieve funding, candidates to find job roles, and for employees to share their professional successes and highlights.

But recently, the social media site has undergone a slow but noticeable change, whereby serious remarks have turned more playful, professional facades have become personal, and users are more likely to share their individual perspective and life outside of work more than ever. This begs the question: Has LinkedIn become too personal?

How personal is too personal?

This transition from professional to personal has compelled many spectators to say the site has become just like every other social media application, despite having roots in the world of professionalism. But some say that just as the working world has evolved into a more casual, less professional and more personal space, so too has LinkedIn.

Jo Mackie, head of employment law at law firm Lawrence Stephens feels that users need to think about how a personal LinkedIn post can be perceived by potential employers or online trolls. She says: “LinkedIn used to be a place to display your CV and let others know you’re hiring or that you’re open to work.

“Recently, however, it appears to have taken over Facebook’s position, with users sharing personal and emotional stories – tears at redundancies being a classic, if cringeworthy example.

“Be warned that sharing details about your personal life makes you vulnerable to online abuse. Think carefully before posting. How does this affect my personal credibility, my reputation in the market and my career aspirations? If in doubt, don’t post it.”

Like other forms of social media, many users on LinkedIn utilise the site to develop their ‘personal brand’, which many feel is important to professional and business success. This is largely because as a society, we are more able than ever to sniff out BS, and are more equipped to identify and be attracted to authenticity.

Victoria Moffatt, founder and MD of LexRex Communications, says that showing vulnerability on the site is good for developing a personal brand: “LinkedIn is, to all intents and purposes, a social network that makes it easier for you to build relationships – often with a view to business development. People do business with people; therefore it’s a bit of a myth to suggest that it has become ‘too’ personal. There’s an appetite for developing trust and an inherent ability on LinkedIn to develop initial relationships which can convert into business.

“Certainly, for some people there may be content on there that, for them, would feel more appropriate for Facebook or other social media sites.

“But for others, showing vulnerability and bit of personality is all part and parcel of their personal brand, it’s how they sell themselves and their product. And therein lies the beauty of social media sites – you can simply unfollow when you don’t like somebody’s content.”

The professional world has a history of being an uptight space where employees were encouraged to keep their personal lives separate from their professional lives, and in some industries have different personas when they arrive at work. The progression of this world into one that’s more casual has been influenced by many factors, but in recent times it has been particularly swayed by the pandemic and increases in remote work. Personability on the site can make some users feel more aligned with the values of certain people or organisations, something becoming increasingly important for young workers.

Abi Adamson, founder of DEI consultancy The Diversity Partnership, feels that personability on LinkedIn can be important for underrepresented groups finding role models. She says: "Time and time again I’ve heard leaders ask their employees to “leave your personal problems at the door”. The reality is that our individual experiences shape who we are, not just our personal identities but our professional identities, too. It’s really important for people to understand that everyone’s story is unique and there is no one way to achieve ‘success’.

"Storytelling has always been a powerful tool in business. It humanises people and invites perspective-taking - the opportunity to stand in someone else’s shoes - a key tool in building more inclusive workplaces and societies. We know that the lack of role models from underrepresented groups is one of the causes of the attainment gap. LinkedIn makes it possible to access role models from around the world. Being able to identify with others can help a person to imagine themselves in the same position - the phrase ‘seeing is believing’ may well be overused, but that doesn’t stop it from being true.”