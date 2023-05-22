Why you should be making ethical leadership a priority

Every day we see examples of unethical leadership; in government and business - but as the battle for talent continues (28% of businesses report difficulties recruiting) and investors & shareholders turn up the heat on ESG, ethical leadership has never been more important - or more valuable. But what is ethical leadership and why is it important?

In this thought leadership feature, Jody Goldsworthy, Partner at New Street Consulting Group (NSCG), explains the concept and why it should be top of the list when hiring effective leaders...

Ethical leadership, while not a new concept, is more important - and more valuable - than ever before. In the wake of a global pandemic, war in Europe and a cost-of-living crisis, leaders must be able to offer a safe pair of hands; trust, stability and calm in a tumultuous and uncertain world.

Yet, despite this, we are frequently faced with examples of poor leadership and unethical conduct, in business and government.

We can expect to see more of a focus on ethical leadership in the coming years, particularly given the growing role of ESG and good governance as a central pillar within companies’ strategies. To appease investors and stakeholders, organisations must consistently operate in a responsible, sustainable way, while also caring about and prioritising the wellbeing of customers, communities and employees. In practice, this could mean concrete commitments like holding supply chain partners to fair labour practices or introducing and upholding environmental standards. However, it is also behavioural and values-driven, and stakeholders will be looking to the CEO and C-Suite team to set the course and lead by example.

When we are assessing a leaders’ ethical credentials, we are looking at both their behaviour and their values. We want to know what matters to that individual as a person. We want to see an indication of their sense of responsibility toward society and to get a feel for their ability to create an inclusive culture where mutual trust, belonging and a respect for an individual’s moral autonomy is upheld.

It is also important that a leader understands the governance around ethical practice, like demanding robust data to guide decisions and involving those affected by any changes, making sure that they understand why a decision was made, while anticipating any unintended consequences.

Along with good governance to appease stakeholders and meet a company’s obligations, ethics is also playing an increasingly important role in recruitment. We are beginning to see more evidence of resignations driven by a desire to move away from leaders lacking integrity. The old adage, ‘we join a company but leave a leader’ is playing out more than ever. As businesses compete for talent, leaders must be able to inspire and encourage employees, leading by example and uniting the team behind shared goals in order to drive growth.

Any business perceived to be failing to behave responsibly, or with structural ethical issues, will find it increasingly challenging to attract and secure talented c-suite leaders. Perhaps understandably, certain sectors naturally have more success than others, which will need to make a more concerted effort. For example, in our experience the NHS, public sector and roles in public life tend to (but not exclusively) attract those with a desire to ‘make a difference’.

However, while it’s positive that ethical leadership is on the rise as a must-have, sought-after mindset in leaders, there is still some way to go. Many of our clients ask us to incorporate values into the hiring support we provide, but many still do not, making the mistake of viewing commercial success and ethics as mutually exclusive. This needn’t be the case and the tricky task for leaders is striking the right balance.

Leaders who fail to prioritise ethics risk creating a toxic culture within their organisation, plus a higher attrition rate, low morale, and a host of dangerous outcomes within a highly competitive labor market. This is especially notable in organisations whereby the employee value proposition promoted throughout a recruitment process doesn’t align with the reality, contributing to the ‘90-day employee’ phenomenon.

Those leaders that act ethically and with integrity are sure to reap the rewards in the most sought-after roles.