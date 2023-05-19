Employee steals Apple's tech secrets - here's how to minimise breaches

As a business, your reputation and your product are absolutely everything.

If anything were to jeopardise these two things, it can be seriously damaging to your firm and can also be personally upsetting. What can make you even more upset, however, is knowing that a former employee has breached your trust by speaking ill of you, logging back into accounts they shouldn’t have access to, or sharing your ideas or data with a competitor.

Recent headlines have revealed that a former Apple employee has been charged with stealing tech related to the company’s self-driving car innovation and has given the highly sought after information to a Chinese tech company for their own developments. Such sensitive information being given to competitors, particularly in countries that have tensions with yours, can be problematic for a variety of reasons.

This situation highlights the importance of instilling loyalty in your employees, so that even if they leave, they still have respect for you as an employer and wouldn’t do anything to hurt or jeopardise your business. There are so many factors to an ex-employee feeling sour towards you – feeling overworked or underappreciated during their time at your firm or being at the brunt of a toxic company culture can be reasons why ex-workers might want to compromise your success.

Additionally, this story points to the fact that wider geopolitical tensions have a direct impact on businesses. Because there is a power struggle between Western and Eastern countries, namely the US and China, much of this power play influences domestic businesses, because a lot of this struggle comes from desires to be successful in industrial and economic success.

For example, the BBC and the UK Government advised its staff to delete TikTok from their work devices amid fears that the app could be sharing user data with the Chinese government. Although it’s true that this is mostly relevant to giant companies, and those in the tech sector, it might be useful for HR leaders to keep an eye out for how this could impact them in the future.

How do you minimise the possibility of ex-employee data breaches?

If feeling resentful and vengeful, ex-workers could leak important company information. ‘Heartless’ mass layoffs in tech left many ex-employees angry and upset leading experts to warn of the risk of an ‘exodus of corporate data,’ and Twitter even suffered a major source code leak that ex-employees were reportedly responsible for.

The fear of data breaches has been made even more pressing since the increase in remote work, as workers have access to information from multiple locations. Recent data shows that cyber attacks increased since the pandemic, with many of these breaches happening because of employee negligence, highlighting the significance of individual workers in protecting company information and shows the power workers yield in having access to this data in the first place. This is particularly concerning considering 47% of workers claim to access information from a previous employer even after they’ve left.

The majority of fears around compromised company information and data can be easily soothed if you’re paying attention to achieving positive employee experience at your company. But even with immense effort, you can’t completely control the experience your staff have at work. As an employer, you might as well focus on what you can control, and in this case, you’ll be able to control how employees exit your company and how you currently organise your data.

James Bore, a ‘cyber security hygienist’ and head of security consultancy Bores Group, says that only keeping the data you need is crucial to protecting yourself.

“One of the most useful principles when you’re looking at personal data protection is data minimisation. You should only keep the data that you actually need. Anything sensitive should only be accessible when needed and should not be retained any longer than needed. When we’re dealing with HR, this can (and often does) involve highly sensitive personal data, and so any policy or other controls put in place should be clear on the technical and procedural safeguards around data.

“As an example, while health data may be important for accommodations to be made in the workplace, it’s rarely needed and so should be behind some form of gateway to be accessed when needed, not as a standard part of HR’s working day.”

Other than how you organise your data, ensuring your company has a positive strategy for an employee’s exit is also crucial in ensuring there’s no bad blood.

On its website, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) offers insight from Paul Holcroft, Associate Director at Croner, who advises firms on their HR policies – part of which covers redundancy packages. He highlights the sensitivity around layoffs and redundancies.

“Being made redundant can be an incredibly distressing time, so it is essential that employers maintain regular dialogue with affected staff,” Holcroft said.

“Given the complexity of a redundancy procedure, employers should provide individuals with a clear explanation of their rights and a timeframe for when decisions will be made. This reduces any unnecessary stress and ill feeling among the workforce. Employees with a minimum of two years’ service are eligible for a reasonable amount of time off to look for new work or to arrange training for future employment.”

To sum up, the reality is that you don’t have control over every person in your firm or what an ex-employee might do when they leave. But what you can control is the way you're currently organising your data and whether you have a healthy exit strategy for leavers, so that your likelihood of experiencing a breach is minimised.