Celebrating the critical role of the people function

International HR Day takes place on Saturday, May 20th, recognising and celebrating how the HR and people professions have a positive impact both on working lives and business performance.

Organised by the European Association for People Management, this year’s celebration focuses on ‘Shaping the New Future’, with four key topics:

Having a high trust culture

Equality, diversity and inclusion

Wellbeing and work life balance are core to creating good work, sustaining high performance and productivity, building inclusive ways of working, and supporting individuals to thrive.

Sustainable work.

In today's rapidly evolving workplace, HR professionals are more important than ever. International HR Day provides the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate their contributions to making our workplaces better, as well as to reflect on the challenges and opportunities facing HR professionals today.

A study by Wade Macdonald showed nearly half (47%) of HR professionals claim they are dealing with more employee relations (ER) issues now than they were before the pandemic.

Emma Yearwood, Director of HR at Sodexo Engage and Ivan Harding, CEO and Co-Founder of Applaud, are both leaders in their respective fields, with a wealth of experience and expertise when it comes to HR and business strategy. From managing remote teams to building inclusive cultures and retaining top talent, they can offer valuable insights and advice on a wide range of HR and business topics.

Both Emma and Ivan are passionate about promoting the importance of HR practices and strategies that help create positive and productive workplaces and, as such, share their insights and advice with HR Grapevine.

Ivan Harding, Co-Founder and CEO, Applaud

“As International HR Day approaches, it is important to take a moment to appreciate the critical role that human resources teams play in businesses worldwide. HR teams are the backbone of any organisation, responsible for managing and developing a company's workforce, from hiring and training to performance management and employee engagement. HR professionals provide invaluable support to employees and managers, ensuring a smooth and productive work environment that promotes growth and success.

“Unfortunately, as many as 90% of employees are losing between two and four hours a week on HR tasks, negatively impacting their productivity and resulting in the HR service desk spending a significant proportion of their time on nonstrategic, repetitive HR admin. HR teams are responsible for the company's workforce, but it’s crucial to ensure they’re using their time efficiently and not getting slowed down by administrative work. Outdated, disparate systems are causing this, and it's time to move on.

“Businesses need to acknowledge the crucial role that HR teams play in driving success and shaping the future of work. The day-to-day struggles of HR are often overlooked, but companies should take notice if they want to see productivity across the business increase. Deploying HR platforms that are easy to navigate and understand can also encourage positive sentiment among employees, especially when compared to the frustrations that occur when using clunky HR systems.

“Leveraging data is another way businesses can make HR’s role easier. Data analysis has become increasingly important for HR departments, providing valuable insights into employee performance, satisfaction, and retention rates. Platforms that simplify HR processes can be used to track employee performance metrics such as productivity and attendance, which can help managers identify areas for improvement and provide support where necessary. HR data can also be used to monitor employee satisfaction by conducting regular surveys.

“It is time to alleviate stress for HR teams and allow them to be productive rather than spending time grappling with complex processes. HR professionals are responsible for managing and developing a company's most valuable asset - its workforce. By leveraging technology to support HR teams, businesses can take a step towards a more successful and sustainable organisation.”

Emma Yearwood, Director of HR, Sodexo Engage

“International Human Resource Day offers a valuable opportunity for us to reflect on what it takes to be an exceptional HR leader in 2023, as well as the challenges facing those currently in the profession. The pandemic has highlighted the critical role of the people function in driving business results and the need for leaders to normalise change and agility in their organisations. HR leaders must possess an authentic voice and the courage to challenge the status quo, bringing fresh perspectives to decision making tables to ensure that the people strategy is integrated seamlessly.

“In light of this, I have three pieces of advice for HR leaders to thrive in the coming year. Firstly, it’s important to recognise that disruption and change are likely to continue at unprecedented levels. As HR leaders, we must prioritise the wellbeing of our employees while simultaneously focusing on limiting the impact of these changes on the business. Our unique skill set enables us to add value by guiding our teams through these challenges, and consequently, stronger businesses will emerge from the other side.

“Secondly, the people element of the business is crucial in times of uncertainty. As such, it’s critical that we continue investing in the right capabilities to drive our ambitions forward, which includes assessing if return to office policies, for example, are workable.

“Lastly, attracting and retaining top talent remains a significant challenge that requires a dual approach. We must not only focus on recruiting the right people but also on creating a compelling employee experience that encourages retention. Our recent research has shown that 75% of employees feel more loyal towards their employer when they feel their organisation is supporting them.

“Business leaders should recognise that HR teams have faced more uncertainty in the past three years than they have in a generation. By supporting our HR teams, business leaders can reap the benefits brought by skilled and experienced HR leaders.

“In conclusion, by staying focused on the needs of our employees, investing in the right capabilities, and creating a compelling employee experience, HR leaders and the businesses they serve can continue to thrive in the face of uncertainty and drive their businesses forward in 2023 and beyond.”