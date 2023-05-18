Remote work isn't ushering in equity for women - here's why

The pandemic single-handedly upheaved the world of work and ushered in a new model centred around employee-wellbeing, flexibility, and remote work.

Many spectators looked to this new world with optimism, thinking that more flexibility could lead to equality, breaking down barriers that had been historically faced by marginalised people.

Research from the TUC found that flexible work helps working parents, especially mothers, who often sacrifice career progression and turn down job roles because of a lack of flexibility. Historically, women have had to sacrifice professional progression for the sake of being an effective caregiver, with some employers having unconscious bias against working mums or assumptions that mothers aren’t fully committed to their careers due to absence. The pandemic, and the work model that ensued, arguably liberated working mothers, giving them more privacy and the ability to carry out parental duties without having to make it obvious to employers and colleagues.

Josie Irwin, the senior national officer of equality at Unison, told Holyrood: "Working women have always juggled caring responsibilities with their jobs but it took the pandemic to reveal the extent society still relies on women to be the primary carers.

"Many women continued to go into their workplaces throughout the lockdowns but working from home helped others balance their responsibilities. Employers were forced to realise staff could work from home and still be productive. But it isn’t for everyone.”

Considering this, it may seem surprising that a recent report suggests the gender pay gap has remained static at 9.4% and eight-out-of-ten companies still pay men more than women in the same role. So why aren’t we seeing the supposed benefits on women of the world’s new work model?

The ‘motherhood penalty’

Care is a gendered issue, and women are still considered primary caregivers which undeniably has an impact on their careers. Women still have more maternity leave than men, being able to take up to a year off work around childbearing. In contrast, paternity leave is only two weeks. Arguably, this law reinforces unfair gender stereotypes, disrupting a woman’s career and setting them back in-relation to men.

Some argued this is discriminatory in its very nature, because it means a woman’s biology determines her setback in the workplace, potentially explaining the reason for a continued wage gap despite flexible work benefiting working mums.

“Currently in the UK, our system of parental leave is set up with an expectation that it will be the woman who takes on the majority of childcare duties, given that shared parental leave can only be taken if the woman gives up some of her maternity leave and that paternity leave is a miserly 2 weeks,” says Amanda Trewhella, Employment Director at national law firm Freeths.

Trewhella says the current system is flawed, leading to what she calls a 'motherhood penalty.' She says: “Also, although many companies offer enhanced maternity pay, less offer the same enhancement for shared parental leave taken by the partner. For most couples it is therefore financially more sensible for the woman to take leave on the birth of a baby or adoption of a child.

“If parental leave was truly equal and if childcare were affordable, this would help to decrease the “motherhood penalty” and enable women to advance their careers and go into more higher paying roles (if this is what they wanted to do) which would decrease the gender pay gap.”

Catherine Garrod, founder of business consulting firm Compelling Culture, says an obvious solution is gender neutral leave, which is becoming more normal. She explains: “Many organisations are challenging these outdated norms by providing gender neutral family pay and leave. Which is great for women, men, and children, because dads want to be active parents too.

“If men are overrepresented in the highest pay brackets, one of the causes might be that working patterns and expectations are designed for people to be able to dedicate almost all their energy to their work. That pattern and expectation only really works if someone else is taking care of everything on the home front. And working mothers seldom have the same support. If you want gender equity at work, you need to create the possibility for it at home.”

Remote work brings about its own bias

Even though flexible work has brought about a level of equality for working mums, some say that flexible work patterns which allow employees to choose which days they come in, propagate unconscious bias within the workplace, with managers viewing those that come into the office as more committed.

“This ‘proximity bias’ impacts career progression, and organisations now need to review performance ratings, bonus distribution, promotions, salary increases etc. -- with the additional lens of full time, part time, hybrid, remote -- to understand what’s happening,” says Garrod.

Paula Allen, Global Leader and SVP of Research and Total Wellbeing at TELUS Health, says employers must ensure there isn't any preference towards workers in the office over those at home. She says: “If employers are offering flexible working, they have to wholeheartedly implement it, void of any bias. If there’s a pattern of those employees who work in the office being favoured for promotions versus employees who partake in hybrid working, this will only reinforce a stigma around flexibility and wellbeing as well as potentially trigger conflict between sets of employees.

“Flexibility and support for anyone should be enshrouded in an open and honest workplace culture. Equity in all other areas including equal pay for equivalent work is critical to healthy work cultures. An environment of equity is critical for working mothers as well as everyone else.”

Despite flexibility being empowering for working mothers, unconscious bias still remains in the workplace, and because women are still considered primary caregivers, there is still a bias against them and an expectation of them to halt their careers for the sake of a child. Garrod continues: “Another issue highlighted by the pandemic is the societal expectation that still expects women to prioritise children and running the home, and men to prioritise work and bringing in the money,” she says.

“And it’s no wonder with legislation providing 52 weeks maternity and just 2 weeks paternity. That, combined with an underinvested and unaffordable childcare infrastructure, leads to more women working part time, earning lower pay, lower bonus and lower pension contributions.