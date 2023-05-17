A large headcount isn't a sign of success anymore, and it's because of AI

Most business founders and executives would agree that a key indicator of company growth is the size of a business. Execs fight tooth and nail to attract and retain the best talent, grow their business’ headcount and be the most cutting-edge firm in their sector.

Not having an attractive employee offering, having a poor company culture and high employee turnover have historically been main obstacles for companies in increasing the number of people who work for them. Recently, businesses have resorted to innovative tactics to attract talent, including allowing staff to work from anywhere in the world, enticing employee benefits such as healthcare and child support, and more long-standing schemes such as free lunches and beer taps in the office.

Indeed, an increased headcount has long been a sign that your firm is flourishing, but as AI become ever-more present and integrated into the working world to drive efficiency, experts agree that redundancies will see an increase and job roles will become augmented with AI, streamlining companies and making headcounts smaller. With the AI tide turning quickly, can we expect to see small headcounts and streamlined companies becoming the new sign of success?

More automation, less people

Experts are suggesting that redundancies and complete wiping out of job roles altogether are likely to happen over the next few years as a result of AI. But more than this, most technologists say that the majority of roles will become dependent on and heavily integrated with AI technology.

“We need to figure out how we can split our jobs into tasks that robots and AI can do effectively, and tasks that we can do effectively. I don’t think we will have millions of people unemployed because of AI, I’m seeing that most of our jobs will be changed by AI.” says futurist, technology expert and business influencer Bernard Marr.

Marr believes that AI will bring about accuracy into job roles, in a way that hasn’t been seen before. Instead of replacing jobs, it will aid many jobs. He says: “It will completely replace some jobs, but it won’t replace all jobs. For example, we already have AI built into machines that can make medical diagnoses. AI can interpret image scans more accurately than humans can. Ultimately, AI can get rid of human error, which is beneficial to humanity,” he continues.

As a result, we may see company sizes reduce, but for many industries this may not be in any meaningful or significant way. This is because AI won’t just impact specific sectors, but will impact particular areas of a company, such as marketing and finance teams - because much of AI’s current strengths lie in data processing and analytics. So, this doesn’t mean that every single area of a business, or every single role, will necessarily become integrated with this technology.

Additionally, many experts suggest that like at every point in technological or industrial development, new jobs that don’t exist now will emerge. This might give some reassurance to those worried about the possibility of company sizes shrinking. Just think about the fact that the majority of jobs that are common to us now, including social media managers or web designers, didn’t exist before the invention of the internet and social media platforms. Even though it’s likely to happen at a faster pace and at a different scale, the same thing will happen with the development of AI.

For example, generative AI, which is the technology that powers the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard, has ushered in new job roles that have never existed before – this includes Prompt Engineer, AI Ethicist and AI trainer roles – all of which have emerged in recent times. This indicates that in the future it is more likely going to be the types of job roles a business has, as opposed to the number of them alone, that indicates growth and success.

A high headcount used to be the sign of a company being at the forefront of their industry. This could be about to change as new technology integrates into firms and companies realise their processes can become more streamlined. Despite this disruption to the labour market, two main factors will offset this – more job roles will be created while many roles will be augmented as opposed to outright replaced – meaning that a high headcount is still likely to be a determining factor in a business’ success.