Maybe we are misdiagnosing women with imposter syndrome

Imposter syndrome is a diagnosis commonly used in the workplace today.

Even if most of us don’t like to admit to it, the feeling that you’re a fraud, or supposedly not qualified enough to do your job and may be caught out, can lead to serious feelings of insecurity and self-consciousness. This feeling is experienced by almost everyone at some point in their lives and isn’t only unique to professional work.

However, the feeling that one’s successes aren’t deserved and haven’t been legitimately achieved are more common in certain people in society. Since the condition came into public awareness, many studies have revealed that those from marginalised backgrounds, including women and non-white people, are far more likely to experience these feelings at work. This is particularly true for intersectional individuals who experience marginalisation from more than one of these factors.

For example, 75% of women in executive positions say they have experienced imposter syndrome at some point in their careers. This staggering number indicates that because of societal problems and nuanced discrimination in the workplace such as unconscious bias, the way professional women feel about themselves is impacting their ability to progress their careers.

This has a significant impact on society, because it’s proven that role models are necessary to bring about meaningful diversity and inclusion into the workplace. A lack of role models can make women feel like they don’t belong in an organisation or industry.

Much of this self-doubt in marginalised groups comes from never expecting to achieve success in the first place. In the same study, nearly half (47%) of executive women say that their imposter syndrome is a result from never expecting to reach the level of success they have achieved.

Despite many women in the workplace reporting to have experienced imposter syndrome in their lifetime, an article in the Harvard Business Review shines a light on an interesting theory that states the feelings of self-doubt felt by marginalised people in the workplace could be attributed more to racism, misogyny and unconscious bias in the workplace, and shouldn’t be palmed off as imposter syndrome so easily, highlighting that imposter syndrome symptoms are inextricably linked to systemic oppression as it exacerbates self-doubt. This tells us that when tackling the issue of ‘imposter syndrome’, a more comprehensive approach that considers these forms of oppression in the workplace is needed.

How can you deal with imposter syndrome?

If you’re a HR practitioner, what can you say to those experiencing imposter syndrome, including yourself, to help? Here are some interesting ways of dealing with symptoms:

1. Recognising imposter syndrome symptoms when they emerge

Re-writing those thought patterns – you don’t need to know everything and that’s OK! If you catch yourself having moments of self-doubt, re-word those thoughts into something more constructive and positive.

2. Reframing failure as an opportunity for growth

It’s easy to fixate on failure and allow yourself to convince yourself you’re not deserving of success if you make one single mistake. Noticing when you’re doing this and reframing those moments as an opportunity to learn can be beneficial in alleviating imposter syndrome symptoms. Be nice to yourself in those moments like you would a friend or colleague.

3. Remember the cultural context of your feelings

Maybe you’re a part of a marginalised group and that plays a major role in exacerbating your self-doubt. If that’s the case, then remind yourself that your feelings, and potentially circumstances, are largely beyond your control. Recognising this can be reassuring for many people with imposter syndrome.