Best practice for supporting employee mental health, from Sodexo Engage & Applaud

Mental Health Awareness Week is well underway and making sure the issue of mental wellbeing remains very much in the spotlight.

The theme of this year’s annual campaign is ‘anxiety’, something many express experiencing as a result of their workplace, but often little is done about it.

In fact, a recent report showed that 85% of UK employers currently offer no mental health days and less than 10% of employers are planning to change this in the next 12 months.

With a continuing mental health crisis in the UK, this just isn’t good enough, and ultimately leaving employees without the support they so virtually need.

Below, Graham James, Director at Sodexo Engage, and Ivan Harding, CEO and Co-Founder at Applaud, are on hard to give advice what can be done to tackle this epidemic.

Put mental health on par with physical health - Graham James, Director, Sodexo Engage

“In 2023, HR leaders need to ensure they are creating workplaces where mental health is treated with the same level of importance as physical health, where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to prioritise their wellbeing. This is not just a pipe dream or an unrealistic goal that businesses will never reach; it's the future of work, and it starts with businesses taking action now to create the culture where employees want to work.

“In our recent research, 76% of employees said they feel more motivated to work when their organisation is supporting them. As leaders, we have a unique opportunity to model the behaviours and attitudes that we want to see in our organisations. By prioritising our own mental health and wellbeing and showing empathy towards our employees, we can create a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone feels valued and supported.

“Many businesses are already actively investing in Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) to help improve the wellbeing of their employees. However, it should be a priority for the HR teams to offer additional tailored benefits, rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. For example, while meditation sessions could alleviate anxiety or stress in one organisation, in another business, employees might benefit from a more preventative, self-directed approach to mental wellbeing.

“At the centre of this is the understanding that employees, as well as business leaders, are humans with lives, families and fears existing outside and inside of the workplace. Wellbeing shouldn’t come as an afterthought; it needs to remain at the core of business strategy. This approach will also help to foster a sense of trust and openness, which will encourage employees to seek help when they need it.

“One caveat to this is that leaders must not ignore themselves and protect their own mental health. If we all, including senior staff, take a preventative approach and create an open culture within a business, we will see real change. Together, we have the power to positively impact the lives of individuals facing mental health challenges; the ability to talk openly where required will create a thriving, healthier future for all, including business leaders.”

Spread the word about your EAP offering - Ivan Harding, CEO and Co-Founder, Applaud

“Empowering employees to have good mental health both inside and outside of the workplace is essential for any business looking to become a responsible employer. Many businesses already know this and have brought in Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) or other benefits in order help employees combat stress and anxiety.

“However, recent research has showed that only 11% of employees are actually taking advantage of the benefits available to them. This can be for a number of reasons, such as these resources being hard to find, or poorly communicated to employees. Promoting mental health related benefits to a businesses’ workforce then becomes another job for a busy HR department.

“The answer? Ensuring businesses have software and technology in place to help HR professionals spread the word about what benefits are on offer to help employees with anxiety levels. For example, setting up push notifications on the company’s employee experience (EX) platform, gently sending nudges to employees who have yet to access certain benefits. This takes the pressure off HR staff to find out who is using what, by streamlining processes with automation.

“We live in an era where the majority of businesses have stepped up to help their workforce to improve their mental health. But there’s a still disconnect between employees, who just aren’t making use of the resources on offer; and missing out on what's on offer to them. Technology has the power to fix this and improve the wellbeing of the UK workforce.”