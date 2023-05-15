Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Starbucks sacks trans worker | Do employers know how to speak about trans issues?

Do employers know how to speak about trans issues?

A trans Starbucks employee was sacked after a video went viral of the worker and a customer arguing because she claimed to have been misgendered.

The video footage, which was posted on social media, showed the trans worker in a dispute with the customer, later identified as Ms Thomas, after the worker told Thomas to pay with card as opposed to cash. Thomas reportedly said in response: "I'm not talking to you, I'm talking to the lady behind the counter," which the trans worker felt was a transphobic remark and called her out for it.

In the video, Thomas then responded saying: "You're rude, don't ever call me transphobic, ever. You do not know me," to which the employee replied: "You're calling me a man, you're being transphobic, 'Karen'. Now get out." Reportedly, the staff member lunged towards the bystander filming the altercation.

As a result of the conflict, the trans worker was fired from the coffee shop chain. The video being filmed, posted online, and consequently going viral highlights the power of social media to sway decisions made by employers around controversial disputes. But it also points to the fact that within organisations, and in society generally, more education around trans issues is needed in order for healthy discourse to take place.

Are business leaders confident about dealing with trans issues?

A recent study shows that 76% of managers feel comfortable dealing with complaints from a trans employee about their treatment at work, whereas 15% say they wouldn’t feel confident dealing with an issue and 9% said they would prefer not to say.

“It’s positive, although quite surprising based on the enquiries we have received, that so many business leaders are confident they could deal with a complaint about the treatment of trans employees in the workplace, says Charlotte Rees-John, employment partner at Irwin Mitchell.

It’s promising that most business leaders feel they can deal with any issues around trans rights or a complaint coming from a trans team member or other worker about their treatment. Despite this, almost a quarter of survey participants either didn’t want to share their feelings or don’t feel confident dealing with complaints, indicating that education around trans rights, and LGBTQ+ issues more generally, would benefit managers across the board.

Rees-John says that teaching employers what language to use is a part of a comprehensive approach to building confidence around these topics. She continues: “It can be a polarising debate and I’m not surprised that those who aren’t confident about dealing with these types of issues, worry about causing offence.

Read more from us HR must 'monitor workplace conversations' after UK blocks gender identity bill

“That’s where good diversity and inclusion training comes in. It should explain the language around this issue, for example what various terms mean and why they are important to trans people, challenge prejudices and encourage staff to accept and respect other people’s points of view, even if they are fundamentally different to their own.”

Trans rights have become increasingly present in public discourse in the past few years, making it that much more important for employers to ensure all staff understand how to approach speaking about these topics in a well-informed and respectful manner, without fear of causing offense. For many businesses, diversity and inclusion training is at the forefront of this education. After all, diversity in identity and thought has been proven to help businesses flourish.

