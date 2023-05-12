Is limiting alcohol in the workplace just masking systemic issues?

Beyond the pounding headache and extreme dehydration, there’s likely to be that dreaded question running through the mind of a hungover person: “What did I say last night?”

For many people, this is enough to send you into a frenzy of anxiety at the thought of making a fool of yourself amongst peers. Nothing could make this worse, right? Wrong. You’ve woken up after a work night out, and now the anxiety doubles.

In business, there’s been a long-standing debate as to where professionalism and one’s personal life ought to cross over. Arguably, work events where alcohol is present leaves space and opportunity for these boundaries to become blurred, and ultimately for people to say and do things they wouldn’t usually do in the workplace.

Earlier this week, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) urged businesses to cut down on the amount of alcohol served at work events to limit incidences of workers behaving inappropriately.

“Alcohol doesn’t need to be the main event,” says the CMI boss in response to poll findings that revealed a third of managers had witnessed inappropriate behaviour at staff events where alcohol consumption was present.

Is alcohol consumption exclusionary?

Alcohol consumption – and specifically binge drinking – is firmly engrained into British culture and identity. As a result, for people who don’t subscribe to this there can often be prejudice and judgement, making those who don’t drink feel isolated.

This can be particularly true for workers who don’t drink due to religious reasons, who can feel unwelcome and discriminated against if staff work events have a primary focus on drinking. What’s more, those who don’t drink may be restricted in their ability to network and progress their careers if social events revolve around alcohol consumption, as they can miss networking opportunities granted to drinkers.

Masking systemic problems

Controlling alcohol consumption at work seems like a sensible idea in limiting the number of HR-related issues that crop up in a year. Unsurprisingly, issues around harassment impact certain people in the workplace more than others.

In the poll from CMI, 33% of women said they had seen inappropriate behaviour at work events compared with 26%. While 42% say that work parties shouldn’t only revolve around alcohol and should encompass a variety of activities – young people between 16 and 32 were the most likely to say this, in-line with growing trends of young people drinking less than those generations before them.

On their website, Breda Cullen, director at HR consultancy HR Team, says: “Sexual harassment is the most prevalent claim brought to employment tribunal following work celebrations and parties.

“Employers are liable for the conduct of their staff during work parties and this responsibility applies to harassment on the grounds of gender, religion, age, disability, race and sexual orientation.

How to turn your pension scheme into an employee retention tool Ambitious, high-growth businesses rely disproportionately on individual talent, so losing a key employee can mean taking a few steps back from hitting company objectives. HR departments are under pressure to boost retention and yet they may not be aware of a key strategic lever in their attrition-busting arsenal - their workplace pension scheme. Employees leave a role for a number of reasons: some you can’t control but a lot you can. According to our data, 90% of UK workers cite their company pension as the benefit that MOST influences their decision to stay in their role. In this report, we will: Demonstrate how your pension supports your retention strategy The size of the opportunity and the cost of inaction How to create a pension scheme people will stick around for How to maximise value once up and running Show more Show less Download Report

“It may seem a little ‘bah humbug’ amid the festivities but having a robust Work-related Social Events Policy which is clearly communicated to staff could save an employer a lot of stress and financial risk in the long run. Employers who have not already delivered this information to their staff ahead of celebrations.” Clearly, employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their workers and their company, limiting alcohol being a logical starting point.

Even though alcohol consumption might create the perfect environment for a HR issue to occur, workers who behave inappropriately or sexually harass a colleague are still capable of doing these things whether they’ve had a drink or not.

Alcohol might loosen the lips and lessen the inhibitions of workers, but if they’re behaving inappropriately towards colleagues, that’s still on them and this behaviour can’t entirely be attributed only to alcohol. Afterall, you can’t polish a turd. Therefore, a more comprehensive solution that accepts inappropriate behaviour as being linked to systemic prejudice and discrimination is likely needed.