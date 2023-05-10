Language learning as a work perk - why employers should embrace it

There are approximately 3.3 billion bilingual people worldwide - roughly 43% of the population.

However, zoom in on the globe a little closer to home, and it seems us Brits aren’t quite on par with the rest of the world. According to figures from Preply, just 36% of UK adults speak more than one language.

This doesn’t exactly help quash the stereotypical image of a sunburned Brit, struggling to order patatas bravas at a beachside café, does it?

But aside from avoiding embarrassment on your summer all-inclusive, expanding your horizons beyond your mother-tongue can be of huge benefit to your working life too – whether it's bonding with co-workers with whom you don’t share a first language, to feeling confident to build a base of international contacts.

And with communication being a vital part of any operation, it would serve leaders well to consider encouraging their teams to learn another language.

Yet, while the majority of businesses provide their staff with a range of different perks aimed at boosting employee satisfaction and promoting a positive workplace culture, very few offer language learning opportunities.

Babbel, the world’s leading language learning platform, recently developed a B2B tool called Babbel for Business. Offering a sophisticated language learning solution in 14 languages, the platform empowers companies to train their employees via app-based, as well as virtual classroom, learning courses (with relevant content for diverse professional situations).

The solution is used by more than 1,000 companies from various industries across Europe, as part of their professional development programs, and the solution has now officially launched in the US.

Whether the team is working remotely or in the office, Babbel for Business is a great way for employees to connect through a motivating language learning experience, as well as encouraging cultural diversity, which is especially vital in a multinational organisation.

What’s more, top companies understand that by integrating online language learning products into their L&D programs, they can upskill their staff and give their businesses a competitive advantage.

Michael Blazek, the VP of Babbel for Business, has been with Babbel since 2019 and is a living, breathing case study for the company. After picking up conversational English through watching TV shows, he became fluent through using the Babbel platform after joining the company.

From his home in Berlin, he recently sat down with HR Grapevine to provide further insights around how boosting your workforce’s language skills is a clear route to higher employee retention, greater talent acquisition, improved sales operations, and increased customer satisfaction...

HRGV: As someone who is multilingual, you know first-hand the impact that speaking more than one language can have on the workforce. What should HR leaders know about the benefits it can bring to workplace culture?

MB: Babbel itself is a very good example of this. We have people from more than 65 nationalities, so they come with all kinds of different backgrounds, home countries, languages they speak, religious beliefs. Everything is a big mix and at some point you have to find some common ground – that is ultimately language.

When you speak different languages, you understand how they work differently. If, for instance, you have language training it can help you understand what’s culturally appropriate in specific regions. Then you start to immediately familiarise yourself more with the aspects that people from different backgrounds bring to the table, which is why language training is automatically tied to working culture. It opens horizons.

HRGV: When employees can see the efforts a company might go to in order to make them feel included – by promoting language learning and understanding different cultures - what effect does this have on HR’s efforts to retain talent and attract new recruits?

MB: Language learning can be a great sign of appreciation from senior leadership. When you think about what’s important in modern day leadership culture, words like ‘empowerment’ come to mind – it's always about feeling appreciated.

When it comes to retention, I will give you an example of my girlfriend. She is an expert in internal & external communications. She always worked for German speaking companies, but when she moved to Berlin and started working for an international company, she had to speak English. She felt her English was okay, but everybody else’s was so much better. (Her colleagues) were bilingual and had speaking English for years in a professional capacity.

She didn’t feel confident during meetings, so although she was a communications expert, she felt unable to bring that expertise to the table in English.

What happens in these situations, typically, is that these people don’t participate in meetings which means they don’t bring the positive effects on business outcomes that they could have. This could ultimately be one of the factors that makes people decide ‘maybe this isn’t the right place for me’.

HRGV: There will be many company leaders who’ll think: “I don’t run an international company, my employees all speak the same language”. What message would you send to these leaders who might not have language learning high on their priority list?

MB: That’s pretty easy – you SHOULD start thinking about it. Even if you have the luxury of running a company where the majority of your workers are native English speakers, you will always have situations where you have vendors, customers, clients that might not speak the same language. It comes back to that common denominator.

If you want to be competitive, you can’t limit yourself to a small market where only the language you know is spoken. Even here in Germany, you might find a supplier that only speaks English because they are an international company.

HRGV: To what extent does having language learning as a work perk aid with employee satisfaction and worker wellbeing?

MB: If I, as an employee, feel more confident in myself, that directly translates into greater wellbeing, because I don’t have the situation of thinking I won’t have to go into the office without feeling comfortable about speaking, I just want to be at my desk and do my thing. If that’s the case, your wellbeing isn’t going to be what it could be.

Language learning is a key enabler to get you to that point. Employees that feel better are more productive, and you’ve got a far better chance of hitting your business goals.