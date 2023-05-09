Are larger firms more brutal in their redundancies?

Mass layoffs have plagued virtually all major tech companies in recent months, and now firms in all sectors are making large swaths of employees redundant due to economic strain.

Employees from many of these businesses are echoing similar experiences of being let go in an unethical way, but what do they mean by this?

Ex-employees have described getting sacked in a nonchalant and insensitive manner with little care or attentiveness, making them feel they were never valued by their company in the first place. As a result, the supposed ruthlessness of these layoffs has created a culture of fear, making existing workers worried their own job could be at risk.

The New York Times reported a conversation from a Meta employee online group chat where workers joked: “Raise your hand if you know who is getting fired? Fire emoji if you think it’s a dumpster fire.”

In response, staff posted flame emojis, and an ex-employee said: “I’m already fired, but who can keep track?” Clearly, employees can grow frustrated with seemingly blasé redundancies.

A necessary evil

It’s understandable that employees are left feeling angry after themselves or colleagues are suddenly let go, but it’s also understandable that a level of humanity would be missed when large companies are tasked with letting go of many people all at once. Whether this experience is down to poor culture or bad processes, it’s difficult to say, but the impersonal nature of ‘mass layoffs’ is arguably unique to giant companies.

Rob Chesnut was a former chief ethics officer at AirBnb when the company laid off 25% of its workforce during the pandemic. In an article he wrote for Bloomberg Law, he suggests that mass layoffs are sometimes necessary for the health of a large company, but even if redundancies are necessary, they can be done in a humane way. He says: “As the latest wave grows, however, I’m increasingly hearing the same question: Are layoffs unethical?

“The truth is that these kinds of cuts can be a necessary evil. They must be made for the health—or even survival—of the company. But layoffs are often handled in a way that is unethical, and even cruel. How an organisation wields the ax can speak volumes about its leadership and values.”

“Leaders can earn the respect of those who remain by demonstrating authentic empathy for the lives of families who are disrupted by the jolt of suddenly losing a job and offering responsibility to people who worked so hard for the company in better times.” In this sense, authenticity and genuineness plays a major role in the way leaders let go of workers in a large company.

Size matters

When you work in a smaller company, you’re a big fish in a small pond and your work becomes an integral part of the immediate survival of the company. You're also more likely to have closer personal relationships with colleagues. All these factors potentially make it harder for small business owners to let go of employees in a blasé and unethical fashion.

“With smaller employers, it's often seen as less brutal because fewer people are impacted,” says Jim Moore, employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash. Moore feels swiftness from employers is key in preventing a culture of fear. He continues: “In large corporations and multinationals, the whole process takes much longer. In the meantime, rumours circulate, and potentially affected teams suffer until a decision is communicated.”

A lack of communication is often the main reason current staff are left anxious and ex-employees are left angry. Moore continues: “Remember how many Twitter employees around the world had to wait on tenterhooks to find out if they had a job? With no clear communication from HR or management, many found out that they lost their jobs when they were cut off from the company intranet and email.”

“Poor communication and piecemeal reductions in individual areas can be especially cruel and cause a culture of dread. Worse still, the top talent who are mobile and able to find alternative roles will abandon ship, leaving you with the more mediocre, less-mobile workers. This is why large organisations attempt to make significant cuts in single, swift actions. Laying off large numbers via text message or video conference feels cold and inhuman.”

Yes, larger companies might offer more stability, employee perks and the prospect of moving up a seemingly never-ending rank of job titles. But the size of a small business means that impersonal lay off tactics, such as video messages, are unlikely to happen.

Susie Al-Qassab, specialist employment lawyer at Bellevue Law feels that although unethical redundancies might seem unique to larger organisations, they are also prominent in small businesses. She says: “Some smaller organisations can fall victim to acting insensitively, either out of inexperience in the process because it’s often their first time letting go of staff or by feeling too emotional, as within smaller companies, friendships can form more easily.

“The bottom line is redundancies of any kind will always hurt, but businesses of all sizes can do them fairly and respectfully. Genuine and concerted efforts to redeploy and support outgoing employees to find a new job also creates enduring goodwill. This is perhaps the most important lesson yet that a transactional and dehumanising approach to your people can have devastating consequences. An ethical approach to redundancy is priceless.”

Evidently, unethical redundancies can happen in any company no matter its size. They can be more likely to happen in a larger company in the case of mass layoffs because of the sheer volume of redundancies but can also occur in small businesses due to a lack of experience from leaders on how to lay off effectively. Regardless of the size of a firm, experts say there’s no excuse for letting an employee go in a way that makes them feel unsupported and unvalued.

An ethical redundancy can look like many things, but it mainly focuses on transparency, clear communication amongst the entire organisation, and supporting a worker even after they’ve left.